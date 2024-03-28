Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has one hope for Dundee United title clash as he dismisses ‘pressure’ influence

Ian Murray hopes Raith Rovers’ top-of-the-table showdown is decided by a moment of magic deserving of ‘the biggest game in Scottish football’ this weekend.

The Stark’s Park side have won their last two meetings with league leaders Dundee United this season and travel to Tayside with belief they can make it a hat-trick.

Back in December, Dylan Easton was the match winner with a stunning solo goal.

And, then, just last month, a sensational strike from skipper Scott Brown earned Raith a dramatic late win against their title rivals.

All eyes will be on Tannadice for a potentially pivotal clash in the Championship.

And Murray is keeping his fingers crossed that skill wins out again as Rovers bid to leapfrog their hosts and move two points clear at the summit.

“It probably is the biggest game in Scotland this weekend, in terms of what’s at stake,” said Murray.

“Even then, it’s still going to be really close after the game, regardless of what happens.

“It’s going to be close like this until the end of the season. It’s been like this pretty much all the way, so I don’t see it changing too much.

Mistake or moment of quality

“It should be a really good game. And, in terms of where we are in the season and it being top versus second, probably the biggest in Scotland.

“There’s not a lot we don’t know about each other. The three games have been super-tight so far.

“It’s probably going to come down to, unfortunately, a mistake or a moment of real quality in the game.

“That’s normally what happens.”

He added: “You need your big players and your experienced ones who have been over this course before.

“We’ve got a few in the changing room who have won the league – obviously Euan Murray and Josh Mullin come to mind straight away.

“We’ve got players like Zak Rudden, Kyle Turner and James Brown who have played in the Premiership on a pretty consistent basis.

“But Dundee United have got the same.

“We know we have got the quality, there’s no doubt. We’ve got players all over the park who can win us games.

“But it’s going to be difficult for these guys, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be really, really tight.

Pressure drop?

“I’m hoping it takes quality, rather than a mistake, from either side to settle the match.”

Both teams will be eager to pass the pressure onto each other going into an eagerly-anticipated encounter expected to attract a crowd of over 10,000.

Title favourites United do occupy top spot, but know Raith have a game in hand and do not have the burden the Tangerines have from being expected to clinch top spot.

Jim Goodwin’s Terrors have also failed to defeat Rovers in three attempts this term.

But Murray is adamant both teams have already proven they can cope with the stresses and strains of a championship race that has ebbed and flowed all campaign.

“United have got different dynamics to contend with than we have,” added the Stark’s Park boss.

“But both teams throughout the season have handled pressure.

“You only have to look at Dundee United being firm favourites to win the league at the start of the season, and they were – and are – top of the league.

“So, they can handle pressure, let’s not kid ourselves on.

“Then, if you look at us, we’ve got 17 wins and 16 of them by one goal. So, we can handle pressure, because we’ve had to dig in during some games and defend for our lives in the last five, ten minutes.

‘Under the microscope’

“That was particularly the case at Firhill not that long ago. So, we can handle it as well.

“Of course, whoever doesn’t win on Saturday will be accused of not handling the pressure.

“But we’re so far ahead of the other teams in the league, points-wise, that wouldn’t make any sense.

“We’re both going to be under the microscope, both sets of players will be under the microscope, and there’s no doubt there is pressure in the game.

“But the pressure comes from the top team playing the team that’s in second; that’s all the pressure is.”