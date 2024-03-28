Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has one hope for Dundee United title clash as he dismisses ‘pressure’ influence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has one hope for Dundee United title clash as he dismisses ‘pressure’ influence

The Stark's Park boss reckons Tannadice will host the 'biggest game in Scottish football this weekend'.

By Iain Collin
Ian Murray celebrates Raith Rovers' last win over Dundee United as he places his right hand on the club's badge on his red jacket.
Ian Murray celebrates Raith Rovers' last win over Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray hopes Raith Rovers’ top-of-the-table showdown is decided by a moment of magic deserving of ‘the biggest game in Scottish football’ this weekend.

The Stark’s Park side have won their last two meetings with league leaders Dundee United this season and travel to Tayside with belief they can make it a hat-trick.

Back in December, Dylan Easton was the match winner with a stunning solo goal.

And, then, just last month, a sensational strike from skipper Scott Brown earned Raith a dramatic late win against their title rivals.

Dylan Easton and Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray shake hands.
Dylan Easton was Raith Rover’s goal hero against Dundee United on their last visit to Tannadice. Image: SNS.

All eyes will be on Tannadice for a potentially pivotal clash in the Championship.

And Murray is keeping his fingers crossed that skill wins out again as Rovers bid to leapfrog their hosts and move two points clear at the summit.

“It probably is the biggest game in Scotland this weekend, in terms of what’s at stake,” said Murray.

“Even then, it’s still going to be really close after the game, regardless of what happens.

“It’s going to be close like this until the end of the season. It’s been like this pretty much all the way, so I don’t see it changing too much.

Mistake or moment of quality

“It should be a really good game. And, in terms of where we are in the season and it being top versus second, probably the biggest in Scotland.

“There’s not a lot we don’t know about each other. The three games have been super-tight so far.

“It’s probably going to come down to, unfortunately, a mistake or a moment of real quality in the game.

“That’s normally what happens.”

He added: “You need your big players and your experienced ones who have been over this course before.

Scott Brown fires in a sensational strike to earn Raith Rovers a dramatic win in February's meeting with Dundee United.
Scott Brown’s sensational strike fired Raith Rovers back into a title race in their last meeting with Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“We’ve got a few in the changing room who have won the league – obviously Euan Murray and Josh Mullin come to mind straight away.

“We’ve got players like Zak Rudden, Kyle Turner and James Brown who have played in the Premiership on a pretty consistent basis.

“But Dundee United have got the same.

“We know we have got the quality, there’s no doubt. We’ve got players all over the park who can win us games.

“But it’s going to be difficult for these guys, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be really, really tight.

Pressure drop?

“I’m hoping it takes quality, rather than a mistake, from either side to settle the match.”

Both teams will be eager to pass the pressure onto each other going into an eagerly-anticipated encounter expected to attract a crowd of over 10,000.

Title favourites United do occupy top spot, but know Raith have a game in hand and do not have the burden the Tangerines have from being expected to clinch top spot.

Jim Goodwin’s Terrors have also failed to defeat Rovers in three attempts this term.

But Murray is adamant both teams have already proven they can cope with the stresses and strains of a championship race that has ebbed and flowed all campaign.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin share a laugh on the sidelines.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray, left, and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

“United have got different dynamics to contend with than we have,” added the Stark’s Park boss.

“But both teams throughout the season have handled pressure.

“You only have to look at Dundee United being firm favourites to win the league at the start of the season, and they were – and are – top of the league.

“So, they can handle pressure, let’s not kid ourselves on.

“Then, if you look at us, we’ve got 17 wins and 16 of them by one goal. So, we can handle pressure, because we’ve had to dig in during some games and defend for our lives in the last five, ten minutes.

‘Under the microscope’

“That was particularly the case at Firhill not that long ago. So, we can handle it as well.

“Of course, whoever doesn’t win on Saturday will be accused of not handling the pressure.

“But we’re so far ahead of the other teams in the league, points-wise, that wouldn’t make any sense.

“We’re both going to be under the microscope, both sets of players will be under the microscope, and there’s no doubt there is pressure in the game.

“But the pressure comes from the top team playing the team that’s in second; that’s all the pressure is.”

