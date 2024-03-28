Hotel Indigo: First look at new Dundee bar as part of £1m refurbishment

Hotel Indigo in Dundee will open its new bar to the public on Friday as part of a £1 million investment.

The hotel sits in the Grade A listed building which formerly housed the Baxter Brothers linen mill on Constable Street.

The new bar – named Eighteen Twenty-Two after year the building first opened – contains plenty of nods to its industrial past.

These include bespoke jute wallpaper and artwork showcasing the building throughout the centuries.

Original doors from the mill, found when owners Percor Capital, took over the derelict building are also used in the new bar.

Hotel Indigo bar investment

The latest investment follows a £24m spend on converting the mill to a hotel and suites. Hotel Indigo opened in 2018, with sister development Staybridge Suites following the next year.

The hotel lobby and car park was also upgraded as part of the £1m improvements.

The stylish bar will include a whisky library of around 40 malts.

General manager Manny Baber said the bar will add a new dimension for the business.

He said: “The investment is all about giving our hotel guests more and also attracting local customers.

“The bar means we can capture some of the week-day meetings market and hold more events.

“There will be a strong food offering, focusing on comfort foods, which will capture more of the local market.”

Mr Baber, who was manager of Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee before moving to Hotel Indigo in 2021, is using local suppliers.

He said: “The suppliers are as local as possible. Our meat is from Scott Brothers, our fruit and veg is from Les Turriff. 71 Brewing and Eden Mill are other partners.

“The whisky library is well balanced across the regions with good price points. There are 35 to 40 malt whiskies on the menu.”

Strong summer bookings

Mr Baber said the hotel bookings for this summer were looking good for Dundee.

He is also hopeful about the future in the city, highlighting the upcoming arrival of the Eden Project.

He said: “The city is on a 30-year trajectory. We are 10 years into it and there’s a long road to come with the Eden Project coming. I want Hotel Indigo be part of that story.

“Summer bookings are looking good. The bar will allow us to deliver a better Christmas and increase the events side.”

The Hotel Indigo bar will offer bespoke cocktails and celebrate local delicacies like Dundee cake and marmalade.

The space opens at 9am daily for coffees and pastries, with the bar menu starting from noon.