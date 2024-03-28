Hotel Indigo: First look at new Dundee bar as part of £1m refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hotel Indigo: First look at new Dundee bar as part of £1m refurbishment

Dundee’s newest bar contains plenty of nods to its industrial past.

By Rob McLaren
First look at the new bar at Hotel Indigo in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at the new bar at Hotel Indigo in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Hotel Indigo in Dundee will open its new bar to the public on Friday as part of a £1 million investment.

The hotel sits in the Grade A listed building which formerly housed the Baxter Brothers linen mill on Constable Street.

The new bar – named Eighteen Twenty-Two after year the building first opened – contains plenty of nods to its industrial past.

Bar manager Connar Bruce whips up an expresso martini in the new bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

These include bespoke jute wallpaper and artwork showcasing the building throughout the centuries.

Original doors from the mill, found when owners Percor Capital, took over the derelict building are also used in the new bar.

Hotel Indigo bar investment

The latest investment follows a £24m spend on converting the mill to a hotel and suites. Hotel Indigo opened in 2018, with sister development Staybridge Suites following the next year.

The hotel lobby and car park was also upgraded as part of the £1m improvements.

The stylish bar will include a whisky library of around 40 malts.

General manager Manny Baber said the bar will add a new dimension for the business.

He said: “The investment is all about giving our hotel guests more and also attracting local customers.

“The bar means we can capture some of the week-day meetings market and hold more events.

Hotel Indigo and Staybridge Suites general manager Manny Baber in the new bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The bar contains plenty of single malts to try. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There will be a strong food offering, focusing on comfort foods, which will capture more of the local market.”

Mr Baber, who was manager of Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee before moving to Hotel Indigo in 2021, is using local suppliers.

He said: “The suppliers are as local as possible. Our meat is from Scott Brothers, our fruit and veg is from Les Turriff. 71 Brewing and Eden Mill are other partners.

“The whisky library is well balanced across the regions with good price points. There are 35 to 40 malt whiskies on the menu.”

Strong summer bookings

Mr Baber said the hotel bookings for this summer were looking good for Dundee.

He is also hopeful about the future in the city, highlighting the upcoming arrival of the Eden Project.

He said: “The city is on a 30-year trajectory. We are 10 years into it and there’s a long road to come with the Eden Project coming. I want Hotel Indigo be part of that story.

A seating area in the new Hotel Indigo bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Artwork is a nod to Dundee’s past. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Summer bookings are looking good. The bar will allow us to deliver a better Christmas and increase the events side.”

The Hotel Indigo bar will offer bespoke cocktails and celebrate local delicacies like Dundee cake and marmalade.

The space opens at 9am daily for coffees and pastries, with the bar menu starting from noon.

