Ian Murray gives injury update as Raith Rovers enjoy free weekend ahead of Dundee United title showdown

Ian Murray is confident of having a clean bill of health for Raith Rovers’ mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United.

The Stark’s Park boss used Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial match against Hibernian on Wednesday night to boost the fitness of Keith Watson.

The likes of Shaun Byrne, Callum Smith and Scott McGill also made starts after finding themselves out of the starting line-up in recent weeks.

On-loan St Johnstone full-back James Brown, meanwhile, is back training following a minor injury, whilst Josh Mullin is expected to return on Monday.

Former Dundee United defender Watson has missed the last three games after limping out of the shock 3-2 defeat to Arbroath on March 1.

The experienced 34-year-old returned to the bench for last Saturday’s goalless draw with Queen’s Park but was an unused substitute.

Brown also sat out the Hampden stalemate with a groin problem picked up in the previous game against Partick Thistle.

And Mullin has missed the last two outings after being forced off against Dunfermline with a rib injury.

“We wanted to try to get as many minutes as we could in players,” said Murray of Vaughan’s benefit match. “And also keep the game fairly competitive.

Fit for Tannadice

“We knew with the number of subs and myself and Micky [assistant Colin Cameron] coming on it was going to be a bit different.

“But it was important we got these players some minutes, that’s for sure, and also we didn’t want to get any injuries.

“On that front, James did a bit with us on Wednesday and Thursday, and Josh will be in full training on Monday.

“We expect them both to be fully fit for Tannadice.”

Murray reckons the visit of Hibs, albeit for a testimonial, should have been an eye-opener for some of his Raith squad.

The Easter Road side brought a youthful squad, augmented by the experience of Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson, and ran out 5-1 winners.

“The intensity and sharpness that Hibs played at, especially in the forward areas, caused us a bit of bother,” said Murray.

“The two guys out wide, one’s on loan from Sunderland [Eliezer Mayenda] and the other one [Jair Tavares] has been in the first-team. They were a handful.

“It shows, especially our young players, where you need to get to. These are guys who are not playing in the Hibs team, or are on the fringe of it, and they’re showing that kind of quality.

“But I have no doubt if it had been a competitive game it would have been completely different.”