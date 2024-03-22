Ian Murray gives injury update as Raith Rovers enjoy free weekend ahead of Dundee United title showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray gives injury update as Raith Rovers enjoy free weekend ahead of Dundee United title showdown

The Stark's Park boss is expecting to have a full squad to choose from at Tannadice.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin share a laugh on the sidelines.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray, left, and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray is confident of having a clean bill of health for Raith Rovers’ mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United.

The Stark’s Park boss used Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial match against Hibernian on Wednesday night to boost the fitness of Keith Watson.

The likes of Shaun Byrne, Callum Smith and Scott McGill also made starts after finding themselves out of the starting line-up in recent weeks.

On-loan St Johnstone full-back James Brown, meanwhile, is back training following a minor injury, whilst Josh Mullin is expected to return on Monday.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray plays in Lewis Vaughan's testimonial.
Ian Murray made a late cameo appearance for Raith Rovers in Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Former Dundee United defender Watson has missed the last three games after limping out of the shock 3-2 defeat to Arbroath on March 1.

The experienced 34-year-old returned to the bench for last Saturday’s goalless draw with Queen’s Park but was an unused substitute.

Brown also sat out the Hampden stalemate with a groin problem picked up in the previous game against Partick Thistle.

And Mullin has missed the last two outings after being forced off against Dunfermline with a rib injury.

“We wanted to try to get as many minutes as we could in players,” said Murray of Vaughan’s benefit match. “And also keep the game fairly competitive.

Fit for Tannadice

“We knew with the number of subs and myself and Micky [assistant Colin Cameron] coming on it was going to be a bit different.

“But it was important we got these players some minutes, that’s for sure, and also we didn’t want to get any injuries.

“On that front, James did a bit with us on Wednesday and Thursday, and Josh will be in full training on Monday.

“We expect them both to be fully fit for Tannadice.”

Murray reckons the visit of Hibs, albeit for a testimonial, should have been an eye-opener for some of his Raith squad.

Raith Rovers' Josh Mullin and Dunfermline's Ben Summers and Chris Hamilton battle for possession.
Raith Rovers’ Josh Mullin (centre) has been sidelined since the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

The Easter Road side brought a youthful squad, augmented by the experience of Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson, and ran out 5-1 winners.

“The intensity and sharpness that Hibs played at, especially in the forward areas, caused us a bit of bother,” said Murray.

“The two guys out wide, one’s on loan from Sunderland [Eliezer Mayenda] and the other one [Jair Tavares] has been in the first-team. They were a handful.

“It shows, especially our young players, where you need to get to. These are guys who are not playing in the Hibs team, or are on the fringe of it, and they’re showing that kind of quality.

“But I have no doubt if it had been a competitive game it would have been completely different.”

More from Football

Luigi Capuano, Dundee United chief executive, pictured at Tannadice
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United chief claims ticket office staff 'abused' by Raith fans over allocation…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cut a gutted figure at full-time
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United on brink of HUGE week - failure is not an…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. striker Alex Jakubiak leans against a post at East End Park stadium.
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak reveals what left him 'fuming' against Dundee United as he…
A picture of Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium under the floodlights.
Raith Rovers chief says Dundee United ticket arrangement has been 'car crash from start…
15
Pyrotechnics were set off during the Dundee v St Johnstone game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Man, 21, charged after pyrotechnics set off at Dundee v St Johnstone game
Dundee United duo Ross Docherty, left, and Louis Moult in the aftermath of a Dunfermline goal
The Dundee United goal pattern Tangerines must address during Championship run-in
Dundee loan star Aaron Donnelly has undergone a heart operation this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Aaron Donnelly hailed for shock heart operation response as Dundee boss Tony Docherty highlights…
A headshot of Nicky Clark, who wasn't used at Celtic Park.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains Nicky Clark plan for Premiership run-in
Kai FOtheringham cuts a dejected figure at full-time
Key Dundee United winger ‘touch and go’ for Inverness showdown as Jim Goodwin blanks…
Lewis Vaughan warms up ahead of his own testimonial match between Raith Rovers and Hibernian.
Resilience and respect, why Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan thoroughly deserved his testimonial