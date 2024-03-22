Dundee woman slams ‘run-down’ state of Kinross hotel in scathing review

A Dundee woman has hit out at the “run-down state” of a Kinross hotel following an overnight stay earlier this month.

Laura Cruden, from Broughty Ferry, checked into The Green Hotel on March 2 after booking through events site Itison.

The 32-year-old, who arranged the £169 trip for her partner’s birthday, claims she was “mis-sold a deal”.

She also slammed its “torn carpets and mouldy floors”.

In a post on Facebook, which Laura has shared with The Courier, she described her disappointing experience at the four-star hotel.

The Green Hotel ‘completely run-down’, claims Dundee woman

It reads: “I’ve used Itison on numerous occasions as I’ve always trusted them – hotel stays and experiences have always been as described.

“However, I booked a surprise night away at The Green Hotel in Kinross and It looked lovely in the photos.

“God, was I wrong, I genuinely think the cells in Perth Prison are of a higher standard.

“The whole hotel was completely run-down, ripped carpets, ripped curtains, mouldy floors, and mouldy shower curtains and tiles.

“The radiator in our room was stuck on maximum and we couldn’t turn it down – so we couldn’t sleep due to the heat.”

Laura also claims she did not receive a bottle of Prosecco on arrival as promised and that the restaurant was closed during her stay.

She added: “I raised these issues with the hotel at the time as we were given a complimentary glass of wine with dinner – woopty doo.

“I complained in much greater detail to Itison who said they would take my feedback ‘on board’ for future deals.

“They genuinely could not care less that they are mis-selling deals and that The Green Hotel is using them to get gullible customers.”

Refurbishment ‘ongoing’ at The Green Hotel

In response to the post, The Green Hotel says it was not made aware of any issues at the time and that the scathing social media post is unfair on the team at the Kinross venue.

A spokesperson said: “It is disappointing to see the review on Facebook and I feel it doesn’t fairly reflect the hotel and the team that work hard and put in a huge effort to make every guest’s stay special and memorable.

“It has been an exceptionally difficult time for the hospitality industry over the last few years and, as soon as you step foot inside of the hotel, it is evident there are refurbishments ongoing.

“Unfortunately, we were not made aware of any issues with Laura’s stay with us, until a few weeks after – no issues were raised with any of the management team at the time of staying so we couldn’t resolve there and then.

“Since being made aware, we have asked for Laura’s details to make direct contact with her and discuss the hotel/feedback and resolve.”

A spokesperson for Itison added: “We work with thousands of brilliant venues up and down the country to offer amazing deals and it’s always disappointing if one of our members is unhappy with the experience they’ve had.

“Our customer support team is looking into this with the customer and hotel directly.”