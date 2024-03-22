Dundee woman slams ‘run-down’ state of Kinross hotel in scathing review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dundee woman slams ‘run-down’ state of Kinross hotel in scathing review

The Green Hotel says no issues were raised with management at the time.

By Andrew Robson & Ellidh Aitken
The Green Hotel in Kinross with pictures of ripped carpet
Laura shared pictures of her stay on social media. Image: Google Street View/Laura Cruden

A Dundee woman has hit out at the “run-down state” of a Kinross hotel following an overnight stay earlier this month.

Laura Cruden, from Broughty Ferry, checked into The Green Hotel on March 2 after booking through events site Itison.

The 32-year-old, who arranged the £169 trip for her partner’s birthday, claims she was “mis-sold a deal”.

She also slammed its “torn carpets and mouldy floors”.

In a post on Facebook, which Laura has shared with The Courier, she described her disappointing experience at the four-star hotel.

The Green Hotel ‘completely run-down’, claims Dundee woman

It reads: “I’ve used Itison on numerous occasions as I’ve always trusted them – hotel stays and experiences have always been as described.

“However, I booked a surprise night away at The Green Hotel in Kinross and It looked lovely in the photos.

“God, was I wrong, I genuinely think the cells in Perth Prison are of a higher standard.

Pictures of worn carpets at The Green Hotel.
Carpets at The Green Hotel. Image: Laura Cruden

“The whole hotel was completely run-down, ripped carpets, ripped curtains, mouldy floors, and mouldy shower curtains and tiles.

“The radiator in our room was stuck on maximum and we couldn’t turn it down – so we couldn’t sleep due to the heat.”

Laura also claims she did not receive a bottle of Prosecco on arrival as promised and that the restaurant was closed during her stay.

A mouldy bathroom floor in the hotel.
A mouldy bathroom floor in the hotel. Image: Laura Cruden

She added: “I raised these issues with the hotel at the time as we were given a complimentary glass of wine with dinner – woopty doo.

“I complained in much greater detail to Itison who said they would take my feedback ‘on board’ for future deals.

“They genuinely could not care less that they are mis-selling deals and that The Green Hotel is using them to get gullible customers.”

Refurbishment ‘ongoing’ at The Green Hotel

In response to the post, The Green Hotel says it was not made aware of any issues at the time and that the scathing social media post is unfair on the team at the Kinross venue.

A spokesperson said: “It is disappointing to see the review on Facebook and I feel it doesn’t fairly reflect the hotel and the team that work hard and put in a huge effort to make every guest’s stay special and memorable.

“It has been an exceptionally difficult time for the hospitality industry over the last few years and, as soon as you step foot inside of the hotel, it is evident there are refurbishments ongoing.

The Green Hotel, Kinross
The Green Hotel, Kinross. Image: Google Street View

“Unfortunately, we were not made aware of any issues with Laura’s stay with us, until a few weeks after – no issues were raised with any of the management team at the time of staying so we couldn’t resolve there and then.

“Since being made aware, we have asked for Laura’s details to make direct contact with her and discuss the hotel/feedback and resolve.”

A spokesperson for Itison added: “We work with thousands of brilliant venues up and down the country to offer amazing deals and it’s always disappointing if one of our members is unhappy with the experience they’ve had.

“Our customer support team is looking into this with the customer and hotel directly.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
Stagecoach backtrack on decision to delay controversial Perthshire bus cuts
Queen's View, showing Loch Tummel and Schiehallion
Further disruption for Perthshire motorists who face 41-mile diversion for four days
Forensics officers at the scene of Brian Low's shooting near Aberfeldy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Aberfeldy shooting: Police recover evidence 'expected to be at murder scene' despite delays
Lulzim Musollari.
Cannabis mule caught with 22kg of drugs at Perth fined
Kieran Thow holding volunteer trophy
Perthshire cancer survivor named young volunteer of the year
Perth and Kinross Council grey bins lined up for distribution.
New Perth and Kinross homes could face £210 bin charge
Terence Angus.
Perth revenge porn fiend's threat to spread explicit clip across social media
Hodgkins was given the prison warning at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Blairgowrie brute Clifford Hodgkins warned he faces 'significant' prison time
Windy Wilson and Mohsin Laginaf, co-founder of ió fibrewater holding bottles of water and smiling
Donations pour in as Windy Wilson launches bottled water charity partnership
A sniffer dog helped find the illegal products.
Over 21,000 illegal cigarettes seized in one day during Perth crackdown

Conversation