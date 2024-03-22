Tayside and Fife businesses among winners at Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Tayside and Fife businesses were among the winners at the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

A total of 15 awards were given out at a gala dinner attended by almost 500 people at Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre in Inverness.

Carnoustie Golf Links won best pro shop while the Open Championship venue was also highly commended in the best clubhouse category.

Meanwhile, Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus scooped the award for best budget-friendly hotel, with Gleneagles winning in the luxury hotel category.

Dumbarnie Golf Links in Leven was named best clubhouse.

St Andrews Links Trust won best sustainably project while Connoisseur Golf, also based in the home of golf, won best tour operator for a second year.

Awards follow Scottish Golf Tourism Week

This awards marks the conclusion of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

A total of 90 tour operators representing a record 40 countries spent the week visiting courses around Scotland.

Additionally, 3,500 face-to-face appointments were undertaken to discuss itineraries for visiting golfers.

It is estimated that deals done during the week bring an estimated 50,000 golf tourists to Scotland each year, hugely benefiting local economies.

Organised by DC Thomson, the six-day annual event has taken place in St Andrews in previous years. Next year’s event is to take place in Aberdeen.

Event makes a difference to local suppliers

Andy Williams, chief revenue officer at DC Thomson, said the week brings around £3 million to the local economy.

He said: “It has been very motivating to see the positivity and optimism this week as Scotland’s golf industry has been proudly showing off to the world what makes this country so special.

“The average benefit for each business taking part is projected to be in excess of £215,000 in the three years following the event which is just extraordinary.

“DC Thomson’s purpose is to champion the communities we serve.

“A growing and innovating Scottish golf sector will create jobs and opportunities in our communities and the more people playing the sport the more opportunity for our local news titles and brands like Bunkered to power them on that journey.”

Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2024 winners

Best Budget Friendly Hotel – 3 Star or Equivalent

Red House Hotel

Best Premium Hotel – 4 Star or Equivalent

Dundonald Links

Best Luxury Hotel – 5 Star or Equivalent

Gleneagles Hotel

Best Exclusive Use Venue

Fenton Tower

Best Course Under £100

Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Links

Best Course £100 – £250

Cruden Bay Golf Club

Best Course Over £250

Royal Dornoch Golf Club

Best 9-Hole Course

Durness Golf Club

Best Clubhouse

Dumbarnie Golf Links

Best Clubhouse (highly commended)

Carnoustie Golf Links

Best Pro Shop

Carnoustie Golf Links

Best Sustainability Project

St Andrews Links Trust

Best Golf Marketing Campaign

Bonnie Wee Golf

Best Tour Operator

Connoisseur Golf

Special Recognition

Gary Wilkinson