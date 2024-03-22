Tayside and Fife businesses among winners at Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Tayside and Fife businesses were among the winners at the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.
A total of 15 awards were given out at a gala dinner attended by almost 500 people at Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre in Inverness.
Carnoustie Golf Links won best pro shop while the Open Championship venue was also highly commended in the best clubhouse category.
Meanwhile, Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus scooped the award for best budget-friendly hotel, with Gleneagles winning in the luxury hotel category.
Dumbarnie Golf Links in Leven was named best clubhouse.
St Andrews Links Trust won best sustainably project while Connoisseur Golf, also based in the home of golf, won best tour operator for a second year.
Awards follow Scottish Golf Tourism Week
This awards marks the conclusion of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.
A total of 90 tour operators representing a record 40 countries spent the week visiting courses around Scotland.
Additionally, 3,500 face-to-face appointments were undertaken to discuss itineraries for visiting golfers.
It is estimated that deals done during the week bring an estimated 50,000 golf tourists to Scotland each year, hugely benefiting local economies.
Organised by DC Thomson, the six-day annual event has taken place in St Andrews in previous years. Next year’s event is to take place in Aberdeen.
Event makes a difference to local suppliers
Andy Williams, chief revenue officer at DC Thomson, said the week brings around £3 million to the local economy.
He said: “It has been very motivating to see the positivity and optimism this week as Scotland’s golf industry has been proudly showing off to the world what makes this country so special.
“The average benefit for each business taking part is projected to be in excess of £215,000 in the three years following the event which is just extraordinary.
“DC Thomson’s purpose is to champion the communities we serve.
“A growing and innovating Scottish golf sector will create jobs and opportunities in our communities and the more people playing the sport the more opportunity for our local news titles and brands like Bunkered to power them on that journey.”
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2024 winners
Best Budget Friendly Hotel – 3 Star or Equivalent
Red House Hotel
Best Premium Hotel – 4 Star or Equivalent
Dundonald Links
Best Luxury Hotel – 5 Star or Equivalent
Gleneagles Hotel
Best Exclusive Use Venue
Fenton Tower
Best Course Under £100
Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Links
Best Course £100 – £250
Cruden Bay Golf Club
Best Course Over £250
Royal Dornoch Golf Club
Best 9-Hole Course
Durness Golf Club
Best Clubhouse
Dumbarnie Golf Links
Best Clubhouse (highly commended)
Carnoustie Golf Links
Best Pro Shop
Carnoustie Golf Links
Best Sustainability Project
St Andrews Links Trust
Best Golf Marketing Campaign
Bonnie Wee Golf
Best Tour Operator
Connoisseur Golf
Special Recognition
Gary Wilkinson
