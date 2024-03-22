Tayside and Fife businesses among winners at Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside and Fife businesses among winners at Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

The event showcased various establishments across Scotland.

By Terri Simpson
Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Tayside and Fife businesses were among the winners at the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

A total of 15 awards were given out at a gala dinner attended by almost 500 people at Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre in Inverness.

Carnoustie Golf Links won best pro shop while the Open Championship venue was also highly commended in the best clubhouse category.

Meanwhile, Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus scooped the award for best budget-friendly hotel, with Gleneagles winning in the luxury hotel category.

Dumbarnie Golf Links in Leven was named best clubhouse.

St Andrews Links Trust won best sustainably project while Connoisseur Golf, also based in the home of golf, won best tour operator for a second year.

Awards follow Scottish Golf Tourism Week

This awards marks the conclusion of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

Some of the delegates attend their meetings with suppliers in the Kingsmills Hotel during the week. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A total of 90 tour operators representing a record 40 countries spent the week visiting courses around Scotland.

Additionally, 3,500 face-to-face appointments were undertaken to discuss itineraries for visiting golfers.

It is estimated that deals done during the week bring an estimated 50,000 golf tourists to Scotland each year, hugely benefiting local economies.

Organised by DC Thomson, the six-day annual event has taken place in St Andrews in previous years. Next year’s event is to take place in Aberdeen.

Event makes a difference to local suppliers

Andy Williams, chief revenue officer at DC Thomson, said the week brings around £3 million to the local economy.

He said: “It has been very motivating to see the positivity and optimism this week as Scotland’s golf industry has been proudly showing off to the world what makes this country so special.

Award ceremony of the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2024. Image: Eve Conroy

“The average benefit for each business taking part is projected to be in excess of £215,000 in the three years following the event which is just extraordinary.

“DC Thomson’s purpose is to champion the communities we serve.

“A growing and innovating Scottish golf sector will create jobs and opportunities in our communities and the more people playing the sport the more opportunity for our local news titles and brands like Bunkered to power them on that journey.”

Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2024 winners

Best Budget Friendly Hotel – 3 Star or Equivalent

Red House Hotel

Best Premium Hotel – 4 Star or Equivalent

Dundonald Links

Best Luxury Hotel – 5 Star or Equivalent

Gleneagles Hotel

Best Exclusive Use Venue

Fenton Tower

Best Course Under £100

Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Links

Best Course £100 – £250

Cruden Bay Golf Club

Best Course Over £250

Royal Dornoch Golf Club

Best 9-Hole Course

Durness Golf Club

Best Clubhouse

Dumbarnie Golf Links

Best Clubhouse (highly commended)

Carnoustie Golf Links

Best Pro Shop

Carnoustie Golf Links

Best Sustainability Project

St Andrews Links Trust

Best Golf Marketing Campaign

Bonnie Wee Golf

Best Tour Operator

Connoisseur Golf

Special Recognition

Gary Wilkinson

Conversation