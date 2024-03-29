Dundee next in line for new ‘life-saving’ drug testing centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee next in line for new ‘life-saving’ drug testing centre

The facility would allow people who have concerns about substances to have them checked for authenticity.

By Ben MacDonald
A drug testing facility could open in Dundee
The Scottish Government has submitted an application for a facility in the city. Image: Shutterstock/One Photo

Dundee could be next in line for a ‘life-saving’ drug testing centre.

The facility would test illegal substances for people over 18 in a bid to help people who are dependent on or experience significant harm from drugs.

The pilot scheme is set to start in Aberdeen, with an application for the service already submitted by the Alcohol and Drugs Action (ADA).

They plan to also introduce the scheme in Dundee and Glasgow, which were fourth and second top for number of drug deaths in Scotland in 2022 respectively.

Christina McKelvie discussed the pilot on Friday. Image: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Christina McKelvie told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland: “The Home Office has provided a set of criteria which Aberdeen have worked against in order to get their application into shape.

“They will continue to support the application as it goes through the process.

“We’re expecting one from Glasgow and one from Dundee in the coming weeks.”

She added: “A whole host of different substances would be checked in this facility. People will come in if they have some concern about the substance they have.

“Some have been noting having substances that are a bit stronger.

“Some of the nitazenes, synthetic opioids and benzodiazepines that are coming into the supply chain right now can be between 50 and 500 times stronger than maybe what they’re used to using.

“The check-in facility allows people to get that result, to make an informed choice, reduce harm and ultimately save lives.”

Dundee University will host a ‘national hub’ for deeper testing, which will “allow us to see what’s going into the supply chain and how we can react when there is an incident of incidents arising and how we can save lives.”

Drug testing centre could offer support in Dundee

She added: “It’s really important for this facility to be contained within other support organisations.

“There’s a needle exchange, there’s support for housing and homelessness, debt recovery and maximisation.

“There’s a whole host of things that can be delivered within that facility.

“If someone comes through the door, there’s an opportunity for other support services and support workers, particularly the outreach workers, to get people in front of the right services and support them, with all the other needs they have in their life.”

She continued: “A lot of thought has gone into where these facilities would be core located and the support that is available around that, and obviously the trust of the people who live and the businesses that work around that too.

“There’s a lot of outreach done, there’s been conversations with local people to ensure that their fears are addressed.

“Many people locally understand the need for such a facility in order to save lives and that’s the ultimate goal.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

