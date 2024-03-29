Dundee next in line for new ‘life-saving’ drug testing centre

Dundee could be next in line for a ‘life-saving’ drug testing centre.

The facility would test illegal substances for people over 18 in a bid to help people who are dependent on or experience significant harm from drugs.

The pilot scheme is set to start in Aberdeen, with an application for the service already submitted by the Alcohol and Drugs Action (ADA).

They plan to also introduce the scheme in Dundee and Glasgow, which were fourth and second top for number of drug deaths in Scotland in 2022 respectively.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Christina McKelvie told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland: “The Home Office has provided a set of criteria which Aberdeen have worked against in order to get their application into shape.

“They will continue to support the application as it goes through the process.

“We’re expecting one from Glasgow and one from Dundee in the coming weeks.”

She added: “A whole host of different substances would be checked in this facility. People will come in if they have some concern about the substance they have.

“Some have been noting having substances that are a bit stronger.

“Some of the nitazenes, synthetic opioids and benzodiazepines that are coming into the supply chain right now can be between 50 and 500 times stronger than maybe what they’re used to using.

“The check-in facility allows people to get that result, to make an informed choice, reduce harm and ultimately save lives.”

Dundee University will host a ‘national hub’ for deeper testing, which will “allow us to see what’s going into the supply chain and how we can react when there is an incident of incidents arising and how we can save lives.”

Drug testing centre could offer support in Dundee

She added: “It’s really important for this facility to be contained within other support organisations.

“There’s a needle exchange, there’s support for housing and homelessness, debt recovery and maximisation.

“There’s a whole host of things that can be delivered within that facility.

“If someone comes through the door, there’s an opportunity for other support services and support workers, particularly the outreach workers, to get people in front of the right services and support them, with all the other needs they have in their life.”

She continued: “A lot of thought has gone into where these facilities would be core located and the support that is available around that, and obviously the trust of the people who live and the businesses that work around that too.

“There’s a lot of outreach done, there’s been conversations with local people to ensure that their fears are addressed.

“Many people locally understand the need for such a facility in order to save lives and that’s the ultimate goal.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.