Perthshire drivers face 54-MILE diversion due to roadworks

Perthshire drivers face a 54-mile diversion during bridge repair works on the A93 next month.

The bridge at Bridge of Cally will be closed for two days from 9am on April 8 until 4pm on April 9.

It comes after the bridge suffered damage during heavy rain and flooding late last year.

Stonework was swept away by floodwater during Storm Gerrit leading to the temporary closure of the bridge.

It has been partially reopened since.

54-mile Perthshire diversion route

The diversion route takes motorists northbound on the A924 towards Pitlochry.

From there, the route goes south along the A9 until Dunkeld.

The route then follows the A984 until it reaches the A93 junction, where you turn left towards Bridge of Cally.

The diversion route is reversed for anyone travelling in the opposite direction.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this necessary closure may cause and will aim to have the road open again ASAP after works are safely completed.

“Please follow diversion signage during the closure.”