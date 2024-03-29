Perthshire drivers face 54-MILE diversion due to roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perthshire drivers face 54-MILE diversion due to roadworks

Repair works at Bridge of Cally are to be carried out following floods in December.

By Kieran Webster
A map showing the diversion route.
Map shows the diversion route. Image: DC Thomson

Perthshire drivers face a 54-mile diversion during bridge repair works on the A93 next month.

The bridge at Bridge of Cally will be closed for two days from 9am on April 8 until 4pm on April 9.

It comes after the bridge suffered damage during heavy rain and flooding late last year.

Stonework was swept away by floodwater during Storm Gerrit leading to the temporary closure of the bridge.

It has been partially reopened since.

54-mile Perthshire diversion route

The diversion route takes motorists northbound on the A924 towards Pitlochry.

From there, the route goes south along the A9 until Dunkeld.

The route then follows the A984 until it reaches the A93 junction, where you turn left towards Bridge of Cally.

The diversion route is reversed for anyone travelling in the opposite direction.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this necessary closure may cause and will aim to have the road open again ASAP after works are safely completed.

“Please follow diversion signage during the closure.”

