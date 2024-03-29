Vehicles destroyed in deliberate Leslie car explosion as residents feared fire would spread to homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vehicles destroyed in deliberate Leslie car explosion as residents feared fire would spread to homes

Locals were woken by the blast just after 2am on Friday.

Two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze at The Bowery in Leslie.
Two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze at The Bowery in Leslie. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Residents of a Leslie street feared their homes would be engulfed in flames after a car exploded in the middle of the night.

Two vehicles were destroyed in the blast at The Bowery, which woke neighbours just after 2am on Friday.

Police are treating the fire, which started in a Cupra before spreading to a Transit van parked beside it, as deliberate.

One neighbour tried to extinguish the blaze with a garden hose, while others moved their cars to stop the fire from spreading.

The burnt out wreckage of the Cupra.
The burnt-out wreckage of the Cupra. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier how thick black smoke filled the entire street.

“The fire was already raging by the time I came outside,” he said.

“I saw one man trying to put the fire out but it was just no use as the car was completely consumed by flames by then.

“The fire brigade then arrived and set about trying to put the fire out.

“The real fear was that the burning car would further explode and set fire to homes just a few feet away.

“It was a big relief when the fire crew arrived.”

The two burnt out vehicles at the Bowery, Leslie.
The two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze. Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Another man, who lives just yards from where the fire started, told how he ran out of his home in just a pair of shorts to save his car.

He said: “I was woken by what sounded like a loud explosion, and looked out the window to see a car already well alight.

“I immediately ran out to move my car and managed to do so just in time.

“Within moments the car was covered in flames.

“It was an inferno with flames shooting up out of the windows.”

The Cupra was destroyed.
The Cupra was destroyed by fire. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Plainclothes police have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries throughout the morning in a bid to determine how the fire started.

It’s understood officers have retrieved CCTV footage from several properties.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the alert at 2.17am of a vehicle on fire at The Bowery in Leslie.

“One appliance was despatched from nearby Glenrothes station.

“On arrival officers found a vehicle to be well alight.

“The fire was extinguished a short time later and the crew stood down at 2.55am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20am on Friday, 29 March, 2024 officers were called to a report of a vehicle fire in Leslie, Glenrothes.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire, which is now being treated as wilful.

“A van parked nearby was also damaged in this incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

