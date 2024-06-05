Unbeaten Perth boxer Luke Bibby takes on 4th fight at short notice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Unbeaten Perth boxer Luke Bibby takes on 4th fight at short notice

The lightweight stopped his last opponent.

By Eric Nicolson
Perth boxer Luke Bibby.
Perth boxer Luke Bibby. Image: Submitted.

Perth boxer Luke Bibby has taken on his fourth fight as a professional at short notice.

Last month, Bibby, who enjoyed a successful amateur career, won his third pro contest, stopping experienced Argentinian, Edisson Boudiwan, at Ravenscraig.

The lightweight is on the Thursday night bill at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.

The event is a celebration of the life of Willie Limond, who died earlier this year.

Bibby’s opponent is Christian Lopez, who boxed on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia.

Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been sparring with Josh Taylor.
Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been sparring with Josh Taylor. Image: submitted.

Bibby spent 10 days in Josh Taylor’s training camp recently.

And the Scottish boxing great has tipped the 23-year-old as a future world champion.

“It was very good sparring,” said Taylor.

“The guy can go far in the sport if he dedicates himself and stays disciplined – as I know he is.

“He can definitely go far, pick up titles along the way and become world champion.”

More from Other sports

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen have created a great rivalry.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are like boxers promoting a big fight…
Eve Muirhead
EVE MUIRHEAD: I'm humbled to be chosen to lead Team GB at next Winter…
Liz celebrates with her parents, with her dad holding up her medal, after success in Edinburgh in 1986.
Liz McColgan's life in pictures as Dundee hero whose exploits impressed the White House…
Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been sparring with Josh Taylor.
Josh Taylor tips Perth boxer Luke Bibby to be a future WORLD champion
Eve Muirhead at the Scottish Cup final.
EVE MUIRHEAD: 10 year anniversaries for St Johnstone and Rory McIlroy
Co-owner, Thomas Kendall, celebrates with the 2023 Grand National trophy alongside Coach Rambler.
Kinross-shire Grand National-winning hero Corach Rambler retires
O'Sullivan and some local players gather round the snooker table during his time in Arbroath.
Why snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan fell hook, line and sinker for Arbroath
Alan Soutar and Joe Cullen are heading to Forfar for the darts masters event in July. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Darting on Ice: Forfar Indoor Sports hosts first darts masters event this summer
Women's football coaches Carla Ward and Emma Hayes are leaving their jobs in the WSL.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Women coaches in women's football are crucial - and Emma Hayes should…
Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been sparring with Josh Taylor.
Luke Bibby fast-forwarding career with Josh Taylor sparring sessions as Perth boxer gives Jack…

Conversation