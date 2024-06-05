Unbeaten Perth boxer Luke Bibby takes on 4th fight at short notice

Perth boxer Luke Bibby has taken on his fourth fight as a professional at short notice.

Last month, Bibby, who enjoyed a successful amateur career, won his third pro contest, stopping experienced Argentinian, Edisson Boudiwan, at Ravenscraig.

The lightweight is on the Thursday night bill at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.

The event is a celebration of the life of Willie Limond, who died earlier this year.

Bibby’s opponent is Christian Lopez, who boxed on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia.

Bibby spent 10 days in Josh Taylor’s training camp recently.

And the Scottish boxing great has tipped the 23-year-old as a future world champion.

“It was very good sparring,” said Taylor.

“The guy can go far in the sport if he dedicates himself and stays disciplined – as I know he is.

“He can definitely go far, pick up titles along the way and become world champion.”