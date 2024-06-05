Hot new attraction for St Andrews beach as mobile sauna plan approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Hot new attraction for St Andrews beach as mobile sauna plan approved

The decision allows the timber-clad trailer to remain for five years.

By Claire Warrender
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles at their Kingsbarns sauna. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles at their Kingsbarns sauna. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson

Plans for a beach sauna on St Andrews East Sands have been approved.

Councillors nodded through an application by Wild Scottish Sauna, which already operates a popular facility at Kingsbarns beach.

It will be located on a grassed area between harbour sheds and the beach for five years.

Image show East Sands Beach, St Andrews at low tide. In the foreground is sand and the sea and pier are in the background.
East Sands beach, St Andrews.

And it is hoped it will complement the offering of the nearby leisure centre.

It is one of several applications for mobile seaside saunas lodged with Fife Council.

A previous bid for one at St Andrews West Sands was turned down, with one person describing it as a “travesty”.

However, more than 120 people wrote to support the Wild Scottish Sauna plan at East Sands.

But the application was heard at Fife Council’s North East Planning Committee after 14 objections were also received.

Concerns over parking, toilets and rip tides

Concerns from objectors ranged from a risk of illegal parking and a lack of toilets to claims it was aimed at the exclusive end of the market rather than the community.

Others mentioned the danger of rip tides for sauna users who choose to swim in the sea.

Inside the Kingsbarns sauna, which is similar to the plan for St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But planning officer Scott McInroy said: “Comments regarding what demographic this application is aimed at are noted.

“However, this is not a material planning consideration in the assessment of this application.”

He said public parking is available at East Sands and is clearly signposted.

Meanwhile, public toilets are located 200 metres to the south.

Mr McInroy added: “It is considered the proposal will not have a detrimental impact on the conservation area.”

Other Fife mobile sauna applications

The St Andrews sauna plan approval was granted on condition it is temporary and removed after five years.

A second planning application for a mobile sauna at East Sands has yet to be considered.

Judith Dunlop, who operates a similar attraction in Elie, wants to open another at the leisure centre.

She has also submitted bids for a sauna in Cellardyke and a second one in Elie.

Her original one was voted the UK’s number one seaside sauna by The Times and demand is increasing.

Meanwhile, Wild Scottish Sauna, run by Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie, say they also have plans to open more facilities due to their popularity.

They said: “We want the communities we serve to have fun, and feel welcome, included and empowered to live healthy lives.”

More from Fife

Police hunt for man who 'acts suspiciously towards' 17 year old in Dunfermline
Hunt for man who 'acted inappropriately' towards teenager in Dunfermline
Robert isdale
Dame Ann Gloag's gardener sentenced for attack on ex-wife at Kinfauns Castle home
Inside the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied by Focus Estate Fund.
New Glenrothes Kingdom Centre owner reveals mission to establish premier shopping destination
Glasgow High Court sign
Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee
Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Tom Cruise have all been linked to Tayside and Fife.
8 rumours involving A-list celebrities in Tayside and Fife
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles at their Kingsbarns sauna. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson
Fife councillor dramatically quits Labour in anger over Kirkcaldy candidate row
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles at their Kingsbarns sauna. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson
Chart-topper Tom Grennan to perform in St Andrews as part of Women's Open golf
Coal Road in Dunfermline.
Man, 66, taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash
Calin Schreiner
Dunfermline music gig organiser on Register after vile images stash found
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
Petition launched as St Andrews cyclists fear being blown into oncoming traffic
11

Conversation