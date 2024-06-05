Hot new attraction for St Andrews beach as mobile sauna plan approved

Plans for a beach sauna on St Andrews East Sands have been approved.

Councillors nodded through an application by Wild Scottish Sauna, which already operates a popular facility at Kingsbarns beach.

It will be located on a grassed area between harbour sheds and the beach for five years.

And it is hoped it will complement the offering of the nearby leisure centre.

It is one of several applications for mobile seaside saunas lodged with Fife Council.

A previous bid for one at St Andrews West Sands was turned down, with one person describing it as a “travesty”.

However, more than 120 people wrote to support the Wild Scottish Sauna plan at East Sands.

But the application was heard at Fife Council’s North East Planning Committee after 14 objections were also received.

Concerns over parking, toilets and rip tides

Concerns from objectors ranged from a risk of illegal parking and a lack of toilets to claims it was aimed at the exclusive end of the market rather than the community.

Others mentioned the danger of rip tides for sauna users who choose to swim in the sea.

But planning officer Scott McInroy said: “Comments regarding what demographic this application is aimed at are noted.

“However, this is not a material planning consideration in the assessment of this application.”

He said public parking is available at East Sands and is clearly signposted.

Meanwhile, public toilets are located 200 metres to the south.

Mr McInroy added: “It is considered the proposal will not have a detrimental impact on the conservation area.”

Other Fife mobile sauna applications

The St Andrews sauna plan approval was granted on condition it is temporary and removed after five years.

A second planning application for a mobile sauna at East Sands has yet to be considered.

Judith Dunlop, who operates a similar attraction in Elie, wants to open another at the leisure centre.

She has also submitted bids for a sauna in Cellardyke and a second one in Elie.

Her original one was voted the UK’s number one seaside sauna by The Times and demand is increasing.

Meanwhile, Wild Scottish Sauna, run by Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie, say they also have plans to open more facilities due to their popularity.

They said: “We want the communities we serve to have fun, and feel welcome, included and empowered to live healthy lives.”