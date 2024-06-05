Wednesday court round-up — Court foyer ‘fisticuffs’ and wedding blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Court foyer ‘fisticuffs’ and wedding blues

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A groom who ended his wedding night clashing with police has been cleared of further criminal conduct after sending his new husband a flurry of unwanted Whatsapp messages.

David Halkett was ditched by partner Rodrigo Caetano just hours after tying the knot.

He told him the relationship had been a sham all along, Perth Sheriff Court previously heard.

Halkett was sentenced to unpaid work in August last year after he admitted being abusive to police who were called to his reception at the Green Hotel, Kinross.

The 47-year-old returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court accused of sending his husband – they are still married – repeated messages “for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety” between August 11 and October 24 2022.

David Halkett
David Halkett appeared again at Perth Sheriff Court.

Halkett, of Kinross, denied the charge.

Mr Caetano told the court the messages were not abusive, but “weren’t friendly”.

One asked: “Are you still my husband?”

He said, after the relationship broke down, he met Halkett in Tesco, Perth, and asked him to stop messaging him.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, argued Halkett’s conduct was not unreasonable but was an attempt to find out the status of their relationship.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told Halkett: “I am satisfied from the evidence that this does not amount to the commission of a crime.”

He found him not guilty.

Selfie to vulnerable child

A Dundee police officer sent a naked selfie to a vulnerable 12-year-old boy on Snapchat. Cameron Fraser, then 26, sent images of himself holding his private parts and wearing a police uniform to the child, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard. Police Scotland said gross misconduct proceedings have been initiated.

Cameron Fraser
Cameron Fraser sent a naked selfie to a vulnerable boy half his age.

Court ‘fisticuffs’

A man has been fined after punching a stranger in the face in the foyer of Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

In the dock in the same building, Paul Carr admitted injuring James Guthrie last year.

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook said: “On the morning of April 27, Mr Carr has attended here, as well as Mr Guthrie.

“They’ve both been in the reception area at about 12.30pm.

“They began arguing and Mr Guthrie has begun to walk away when Mr Carr has then punched Mr Guthrie to the face.”

Mr Guthrie suffered bruising around his mouth and a cut top lip.

Lawyer Zander Flett said the men were unknown to each other and Carr lost his temper following a remark about his late brother.

48-year-old Carr, of Martin Crescent in Ballingry was fined £250 by Sheriff Grant McCulloch, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

The sheriff said: “The foyer of the court is not a place to engage in fisticuffs, shouting matches or whatever.”

Charity swindler

Charity boss Violet Connor, 67, stole £40,000 from vulnerable Fife residents. She made excessive cash withdrawals from the personal bank accounts of service users at Sense Scotland and falsified the books over a period of more than three years, swindling 10 residents at two of the charity’s facilities.

Violet Connor
Violet Connor admitted embezzlement.

Unpaid work for rapper

A Dundee rapper caught dealing cannabis for a second time has been given unpaid work.

Christopher Sharp – who performs under the name Sherps – was also caught with a cannister of CS spray following a raid on his former home in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how entry was forced to the property while Sharp was not in and detectives found £1,035 in a microwave.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “A CS gas canister was found on top of a cupboard.

“They recovered a quantity of herbal matter, which was found to be cannabis with a potential street value of £7,630.”

The 35-year-old, of Longtown Road, Dundee, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his former home in the city June 29 2021 and possessing the CS cannister.

Christopher Sharp, known as Sherps.
Christopher Sharp – known as Sherps. Image: YouTube.

In 2021, Sharp admitted threatening to slash the throats of children as well as dealing the Class B drug.

He was placed on an unpaid work order consisting of 270 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith lamented the lack of information provided in the court narrative and said that as a result, he would have to treat Sharp as playing a lesser role in the supply of drugs.

Sharp was ordered to perform 216 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a prison sentence.

Sharp emerged in the Scottish drill rap scene in 2021 and said his music was inspired by experiencing homelessness and has acted as a form of therapy to cope with bereavements.

Wrong robber

A robbery suspect attacked an off-duty police officer and gouged his eye as they grappled on the floor of a Perth newsagents. Believing a robbery was in progress, the officer grabbed Kieran O’Connor but he was overpowered and thrown him to the ground, where the accused repeatedly struck his head and gouged him with his thumb.

Kieran O'Connor
Kieran O’Connor was found guilty of assaulting an off-duty police officer after trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Couple of beers

Connor Logan, 27, a workshop operator from Balfour Street, Kirkcaldy, has been fined £600 and banned from the road for a year after admitting drink-driving (41mics/ 22).

Logan appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to drink-driving a BMW on Hendry Road on May 6 this year.

Prosecutor Eve McKaig said when Logan was stopped he admitted being under the influence and said he had drunk “a couple of beers” earlier.

