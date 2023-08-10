Kinross groom abused police on wedding night after new husband told him marriage was a sham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross groom abused police on wedding night after new husband told him marriage was a sham

David Halkett spent the night in custody after getting ditched by his new husband just hours after tying the knot.

By Jamie Buchan
David Halkett appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A groom spent his wedding night in custody after he was ditched by his new husband just hours after tying the knot.

David Halkett was left crushed when partner Rodrigo Caetano told him the marriage had been a sham all along.

Party guests called police after witnessing a drunken flare-up between the couple at the Green Hotel in Kinross.

When officers arrived, Halkett became abusive and told them: “I’m going to f***ing knock you out”.

The 46-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards officers in the early hours of February 6 last year.

Police were called to the Green Hotel in Kinross

He was originally charged with assaulting his new husband by throwing a bag at him and punching him on the head but prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to the assault charge.

Arrested

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “Police arrived at the hotel at about 3.10am, following reports of matters that are no longer before the court.

“They traced and arrested the accused.

“He became obstructive, claiming not to understand the arrest.

“The accused was clearly under the influence of alcohol and was argumentative.”

Mr Harding said: “He repeatedly stated ‘I’m going to f***ing knock you out’ and ‘you’re a real c***’ and similar phrases.

“He was thereafter placed in the rear of the police vehicle.”

A ‘significant downward turn’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “Mr Halkett has had these matters hanging over him for some time.

“It was in fact his wedding day and the former complainer was his husband.

“The wedding had taken place and after the ceremony there was a party.

“Some way into the party, his husband indicated that he did not love Mr Halkett at all and had simply gone through the ceremony to secure status.”

David Halkett (left) with now estranged husband Rodrigo Caetano

Ms Clark said: “That had upset Mr Halkett, as you can imagine.

“What was meant to be the happiest day of his life took a significantly downward turn.

“There was an exchange between Mr Halkett and his husband, which led to other members of the party calling the police.”

She added: “He accepts he had taken alcohol, that he was extremely upset and that he was completely taken aback by events.

“It was not how he planned to start his married life.”

The court heard the couple had since kept apart.

“Mr Halkett is now looking at ways of formally ending the relationship,” said Ms Clark.

She said the day had significantly impacted her client’s mental health.

“He has given up his job and is currently unable to work,” she said.

David Halkett. Image: Facebook

Sheriff Alison McKay told Halkett: “Whatever the difficulties you were experiencing, the police were there to do their job.

“You behaved badly towards them and that is not something I can put to one side and brush under the carpet.”

Halkett, of Acremoar Drive, Kinross, was sentenced to 60 hours unpaid work.

