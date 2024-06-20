Dundee woman on repaying her ‘life-saving’ dog by starting accessories brand

A Dundee woman has launched a dog accessories brand — four years later than she originally planned.

Alix Foreman has been inspired by her dog, Ringo, to start her own business.

During lockdown the 28-year-old used all of her savings to launch her brand, That’s Fetch.

However, a bereavement put things on standby for Alix.

Now, That’s Fetch has launched online and offers a range of pooch accessories including harnesses, leads and collars.

‘It’s been a long journey’

Alix has a background in sales and marketing and worked for a web agency where she saw the success of some online businesses.

After deciding it was definitely something with dogs she wanted to do, she went ahead and created patterns for her brand.

Alix has had her blue bear coat shar pei, Ringo, for the past four-and-a-half years.

She said: “I knew what I wanted to do because Ringo is such a huge part of my life.

“He’s been with me through some really challenging times and traumatic events.

“I would say he’s saved my life at times. That’s Fetch meant I’d be able to spend more time and be more involved with him.

“I first started the branding and conversations with suppliers in 2020 and I managed to order all the stock in.”

However, Alix’s plans were then put on hold.

“I lost someone who I loved and put everything on the back burner. It really affected me and I struggled mentally to launch the brand.

“It has been a long process for me, but I was recently in a job which I wasn’t enjoying and so I decided the time was right to go for it.

“My boyfriend is a web designer. He’s helped a lot in setting things up — it all definitely feels worth it now.”

That’s Fetch-ing customers

Alix said despite the business being a slow burner, she has already seen a lot of feedback.

She said: “I started with a couple of designs for different pieces and people have already asked if we’re going to launch them in full sets.

“I think what’s so important to realise is that pets are a huge part of a lot of lives now and some treat them like their own child.

“I do the same with Ringo and it’s lovely to be able to spoil him.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve for myself because straight away you see what people want most.”

Going forward, Alix has a few ideas in mind of how to grow her new business.

She added: “I would like to produce another range and add a few human bits so dog mums and dads can match with their pooches.

“For now, the next step is local Dundee markets and meeting customers in the flesh.”