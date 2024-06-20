Dundee woman on repaying her ‘life-saving’ dog by starting accessories brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman on repaying her ‘life-saving’ dog by starting accessories brand

Alix Foreman halted her original plans to launch the business four years ago after losing a loved one but felt now was the time to take things forward.

By Alex Banks
Alix Foreman and her dog Ringo. Image: That's Fetch
Alix Foreman and her dog Ringo. Image: That's Fetch

A Dundee woman has launched a dog accessories brand — four years later than she originally planned.

Alix Foreman has been inspired by her dog, Ringo, to start her own business.

During lockdown the 28-year-old used all of her savings to launch her brand, That’s Fetch.

However, a bereavement put things on standby for Alix.

Now, That’s Fetch has launched online and offers a range of pooch accessories including harnesses, leads and collars.

‘It’s been a long journey’

Alix has a background in sales and marketing and worked for a web agency where she saw the success of some online businesses.

After deciding it was definitely something with dogs she wanted to do, she went ahead and created patterns for her brand.

Alix has had her blue bear coat shar pei, Ringo, for the past four-and-a-half years.

She said: “I knew what I wanted to do because Ringo is such a huge part of my life.

“He’s been with me through some really challenging times and traumatic events.

“I would say he’s saved my life at times. That’s Fetch meant I’d be able to spend more time and be more involved with him.

Blue bear coat shar pei, Ringo, wearing one of the new products. Image: That’s Fetch

“I first started the branding and conversations with suppliers in 2020 and I managed to order all the stock in.”

However, Alix’s plans were then put on hold.

“I lost someone who I loved and put everything on the back burner. It really affected me and I struggled mentally to launch the brand.

“It has been a long process for me, but I was recently in a job which I wasn’t enjoying and so I decided the time was right to go for it.

“My boyfriend is a web designer. He’s helped a lot in setting things up — it all definitely feels worth it now.”

That’s Fetch-ing customers

Alix said despite the business being a slow burner, she has already seen a lot of feedback.

She said: “I started with a couple of designs for different pieces and people have already asked if we’re going to launch them in full sets.

“I think what’s so important to realise is that pets are a huge part of a lot of lives now and some treat them like their own child.

“I do the same with Ringo and it’s lovely to be able to spoil him.

Alix Foreman has plenty of plans for the future after beginning her brand. Image: That’s Fetch

“It’s definitely been a learning curve for myself because straight away you see what people want most.”

Going forward, Alix has a few ideas in mind of how to grow her new business.

She added: “I would like to produce another range and add a few human bits so dog mums and dads can match with their pooches.

“For now, the next step is local Dundee markets and meeting customers in the flesh.”

