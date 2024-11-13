Tay FM scraps local breakfast show for Edinburgh programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Tay FM scraps local breakfast show for Edinburgh programme

The move means there is no longer any local or station-specific programming on Tay FM. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The former Tay FM studios on North Isla Street. Image: Google Street View
The former Tay FM studios on North Isla Street. Image: Google Street View

Tay FM is scrapping its local breakfast show in favour of a new programme broadcast from Edinburgh.

The radio station has announced that current breakfast duo Gregor Runciman and Lynsey Gibson will be replaced by Forth 1’s Boogie in the Morning.

The move means there is no longer any local or station-specific programming on Tay FM.

Presenters Gregor and Lynsey will instead host a new Scotland-wide early breakfast show on Hits Radio Network stations between 4am and 6am.

No local programming on Tay FM as station scraps breakfast show

Tay FM has already been broadcasting its breakfast show from Edinburgh in recent months after leaving its Dundee studios, but the programme was specific to Tayside.

However, the new show will not be tailored for Tayside and will be broadcast across Scotland.

The former Radio Tay studios on North Isla Street were put up for sale earlier this year.

The former Radio Tay studios in Dundee. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Several stations aired from the building over the years, including Tay FM and Tay 2 – which now forms part of the Greatest Hits Radio network.

However, the firm moved out of the studios with programmes broadcast from the central belt.

Victoria Easton-Riley, content director for Hits Radio Portfolio in Scotland, said: “Audiences across Scotland love Boogie and Arlene.

“Their Saturday show is hugely popular and is Scotland’s most listened to weekend radio show.

Current Tay FM breakfast presenters Gregor and Lynsey. Image: Facebook

“Also, their Forth 1 Breakfast show Boogie in the Morning is welcoming its biggest number of listeners for seven years, as well as bagging national awards, so I’m delighted that we’re able to bring it to more of our listeners across the country each weekday morning.

“I’m equally excited for our brand-new Scotland-wide early Breakfast show from Gregor and Lynsey, who currently host Tay FM breakfast and a national weekend show across our stations.”

The move also applies to Northsound 1 in Aberdeen, where DC Thomson-owned Original 106 still broadcasts live from the city.

DC Thomson’s other station, Kingdom FM, also broadcasts local shows from its studio in Kirkcaldy.

More from Dundee

A vehicle struck a lamp-post near Dundee's Dens Park
'Big bang' heard as vehicle collides with lamp-post near Dundee's Dens Park
Police on the Tay Road Bridge on Wednesday. Image: Peter Meiklem/DC Thomson
Man dies after being pulled from River Tay during road bridge incident
Firaz Ahmed and Adnan Majid outside their new venue.. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Brothers set to open new Broughty Ferry burger and dessert bar
Police taped off an area of King Street Dundee.
Dundee predator whose crimes sent 'shockwaves through community' admits attempted rape
CR0049326, Alasdair Clark, Dundee. New MP Stephen Gethins in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency Pics are for an interview and for files, pics of stephen, including headshots, and walking out and about. Picture Shows; Stephen Gethins MP, Broughty Ferry waterfront, Dundee, 02nd August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins makes Holyrood bid
Marc Lannen
Dundee man jailed for 12 years for baby shake attempted murder
Queues of traffic at Marketgait in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers face long delays after Tay Road Bridge shut
Police on patrol in Dundee city centre will be given an image of the suspect. Image: Paul Reid
Dundee rape suspect 'may drink in local pubs' as weekend cops put on alert
School violence
Dundee school violence figures 'alarmingly inaccurate', claims union
6
Robbie Mill
Dundee youth who got 14-year-old pregnant avoids prison

Conversation