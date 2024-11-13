Tay FM scraps local breakfast show for Edinburgh programme

Tay FM is scrapping its local breakfast show in favour of a new programme broadcast from Edinburgh.

The radio station has announced that current breakfast duo Gregor Runciman and Lynsey Gibson will be replaced by Forth 1’s Boogie in the Morning.

The move means there is no longer any local or station-specific programming on Tay FM.

Presenters Gregor and Lynsey will instead host a new Scotland-wide early breakfast show on Hits Radio Network stations between 4am and 6am.

Tay FM has already been broadcasting its breakfast show from Edinburgh in recent months after leaving its Dundee studios, but the programme was specific to Tayside.

However, the new show will not be tailored for Tayside and will be broadcast across Scotland.

The former Radio Tay studios on North Isla Street were put up for sale earlier this year.

Several stations aired from the building over the years, including Tay FM and Tay 2 – which now forms part of the Greatest Hits Radio network.

However, the firm moved out of the studios with programmes broadcast from the central belt.

Victoria Easton-Riley, content director for Hits Radio Portfolio in Scotland, said: “Audiences across Scotland love Boogie and Arlene.

“Their Saturday show is hugely popular and is Scotland’s most listened to weekend radio show.

“Also, their Forth 1 Breakfast show Boogie in the Morning is welcoming its biggest number of listeners for seven years, as well as bagging national awards, so I’m delighted that we’re able to bring it to more of our listeners across the country each weekday morning.

“I’m equally excited for our brand-new Scotland-wide early Breakfast show from Gregor and Lynsey, who currently host Tay FM breakfast and a national weekend show across our stations.”

The move also applies to Northsound 1 in Aberdeen, where DC Thomson-owned Original 106 still broadcasts live from the city.

DC Thomson’s other station, Kingdom FM, also broadcasts local shows from its studio in Kirkcaldy.