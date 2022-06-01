Scott Brown reveals ‘hard yards’ put in following St Johnstone exit and insists he’s earned Raith Rovers chance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Raith Rovers signing Scott Brown is relishing the opportunity of full-time football again.

The 27-year-old was confirmed as Ian Murray’s second Stark’s Park signing after agreeing a two-year-deal on Tuesday.

He joins the Fife side after six years with part-time Peterhead, where he recently skippered the League One side.

Brown’s last full-time contract was with St Johnstone. He departed McDiarmid Park in the summer of 2016 after two years, making 25 appearances in total.

‘Done the hard yards’

He believes he has learned some valuable lessons in the third tier and is now ready to fire Raith Rovers up the Championship table.

“I’ve had a few chances over the last couple of years, but this was too good an opportunity to turn down,” he told Raith TV.

“To come here and get us into the play-offs would be a good start.

“After leaving St Johnstone, I’ve gone away and done the hard yards and I’ve earned my chance back in full-time.

“Hopefully I can repay the manager and Aggy (Scott Agnew). I’ve done what was needed and tried to keep myself fit as if I was full-time. Hopefully that pays off.

“If I’d had the part-time spell before St Johnstone I would have done a bit better there.

“I went away and played the games, gained experience and hopefully I can put that on to the pitch here and show I’m worthy of playing full-time again in the Championship, at least.”

New boss Murray no stranger

Brown is no stranger to new boss Murray, assistant Agnew and teammate Craig Easton.

The midfielder admits he had a torrid time up against them last season as they guided Airdrie to second place.

He is now relishing the opportunity to play alongside them as he aims to beat his tally of nine goals last term.

“It was a nightmare having to run after Aggy and Dylan, so I’m looking forward to working with them, as I am with the other boys too,” Brown said.

“That was probably my highest scoring season last season, I managed to get nine.

“I’m hoping to do that again and bring that here.

“I don’t see why I can’t. ”