Drummer Olivia, 16, among young Dundee musicians to perform for thousands at Germany festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Drummer Olivia, 16, among young Dundee musicians to perform for thousands at Germany festival

See our best pictures from their open-air rehearsal in City Square

By Cheryl Peebles
Olivia with drums in City Square during Dundee schools rehearsal for Wurzburg festival.
Olivia Ingram is ready to drum at StraMu in Würzburg

Olivia Ingram, 16, has been playing the drums seriously for only two years.

And she only started learning bass guitar last year.

But on Thursday, the talented musician will travel to Germany to perform among crowds of up to 100,000 people.

She is part of a delegation of 47 musicians from Dundee secondary schools headed for Würzburg, in Bavaria, for the StraMu festival.

StraMu is one of the largest music and art street festivals in Europe, and three bands from Dundee City Council’s instrumental music service will be part of it.

Taking a rest from drumming during a rehearsal in City Square on Sunday. Image: Paul Reid.

Ceol Dun Deagh – a traditional music outfit with brass section – Dundee Schools Rock Band and Dundee Schools Pipe Band will perform three concerts over the three-day festival, including a slot in the finale.

On Sunday afternoon, they gave Dundonians a preview of what StraMu-goers can expect, with an al-fresco rehearsal in City Square.

See our best pictures from the Dundee schools Würzburg rehearsal below

And Morgan Academy pupil Olivia – who is in both the traditional and rock bands – is delighted that their countless hours of practice have been worth it.

She said: “I was struggling for a start because I’m new to the bass, and with the drums I was thown right in at the deep end.

“But all the bands have come really far in how well they are doing.

“The hard work has really paid off.”

Olivia on the bass guitar. Image: Paul Reid.

Olivia, who is studying Advanced Higher music in S6 after achieving an A in Higher, has loved music all her life.

She said: “Music has been a really big thing for me since I was little. I’ve always loved listening to it.

“When I was younger I would listen to whatever my family listened to but my mum tells me I loved Lady Gaga when I was a baby!”

Now she likes an eclectic mix, including classical, rock, funk, jazz and hiphop.

Among her favourites to play are the Foo Fighters’ Everlong and Still Into You by Paramore.

Drums are her real passion, and she has an electric kit which she practises on at home.

She said: “I started taking it [drums] seriously when I was 14. I started bass last year for my [Higher music] exam.

“When I’m out of school probably about a third of my time is spent on music.

“It always makes me feel really happy. I get quite excited, and I’ve been made fun of a few times before for that!”

Her music teacher recommended she join Ceol Dun Deagh when she took up bass. Then her drumming teacher asked her to join the rock band too, which she did in May.

Dundee schools musicians raised funds for Würzburg trip

Olivia first heard that doing StraMu was a possibility last autumn, and said: “I really hoped it would become a reality.”

Now that it’s about to happen, she can’t wait to get there – albeit with some nerves over the small matter of up to 100,000 spectators!

“I’m trying not to think too much about that!” Olivia said. “It is really daunting, but it’s really exciting too.”

The Dundee musicians will be among hundreds of artists from all over the world converging on Würzburg, Dundee’s German twin city.

They will be accompanied by six music service staff on their seven-day trip which is supported by Dundee-Würzburg Twinning Association.

Lord Provost of Dundee Bill Campbell will also be there to open the festival.

Phil McGregor, education support officer for music, performing arts and culture, said musicians had to audition to take part in StraMu so it was a real honour the three bands had been selected.

He said: “They will be playing at one of Europe’s largest street festivals with 100,000 people passing by so it will be an amazing event, and one we hope they will remember for a very long time to come.”

Those involved have organised several fundraisers, including a race night and quiz, and had grants from several local trusts including Northwood Charitable Trust, William Sword Charitable Trust, Rotary Club, and 9 Trades of Dundee.

Our best pictures from City Square rehearsal

All images by Paul Reid.

Some of the brass section.
Sunglasses were a must on Sunday!
Some of the string section.
The musicians attracted a large crowd of spectators.
Lots of different types of instruments came together.
Young musicians from eight Dundee secondary schools have been hard at practise.
Another drummer in action.
The pipe band was a crowd pleaser.
Belting out a tune.
Hitting the right note.
The rehearsal provided a real spectacle in the city centre.
Pipes and drums.
Playing as one.
The pipe band are likely to be a hit in Germany.
Fining tuning was necessary.
Recording the rehearsal.

More from Schools

Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Anti Bullying Ambassadors, left is Rebecca Gray (S6) and right is Reese Gray (S6).
The Dundee schoolchildren standing up to bullying
Lauren Shaw (R) and Rebecca Gilchrist
Dementia awareness lessons help St Madoes Primary children chat to those with condition
Olivia Ingram is ready to drum at StraMu in Würzburg
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Menzieshill…
Olivia Ingram is ready to drum at StraMu in Würzburg
Private school fee hikes in Tayside and Fife will cost some parents £3,000+ more
Unison flag.
Perth and Kinross has Scotland's highest turnout as school staff vote to strike
Olivia Ingram is ready to drum at StraMu in Würzburg
Most and least popular Higher subjects in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross…
Tracey Ford-McNicol, head of education at the Moore House Dunkeld Campus, in front of the main school building at Butterstone
Butterstone school looks to brighter future with new Perthshire primary for neuro-divergent children
Students at High School of Dundee
The independent school open day aiming to open minds
Cameron Edwards at Showcase the Street dance studio.
Cameron hopes to steal the show in Summer Holiday at Caird Hall