Drummer Olivia, 16, among young Dundee musicians to perform for thousands at Germany festival

Olivia Ingram, 16, has been playing the drums seriously for only two years.

And she only started learning bass guitar last year.

But on Thursday, the talented musician will travel to Germany to perform among crowds of up to 100,000 people.

She is part of a delegation of 47 musicians from Dundee secondary schools headed for Würzburg, in Bavaria, for the StraMu festival.

StraMu is one of the largest music and art street festivals in Europe, and three bands from Dundee City Council’s instrumental music service will be part of it.

Ceol Dun Deagh – a traditional music outfit with brass section – Dundee Schools Rock Band and Dundee Schools Pipe Band will perform three concerts over the three-day festival, including a slot in the finale.

On Sunday afternoon, they gave Dundonians a preview of what StraMu-goers can expect, with an al-fresco rehearsal in City Square.

See our best pictures from the Dundee schools Würzburg rehearsal below

And Morgan Academy pupil Olivia – who is in both the traditional and rock bands – is delighted that their countless hours of practice have been worth it.

She said: “I was struggling for a start because I’m new to the bass, and with the drums I was thown right in at the deep end.

“But all the bands have come really far in how well they are doing.

“The hard work has really paid off.”

Olivia, who is studying Advanced Higher music in S6 after achieving an A in Higher, has loved music all her life.

She said: “Music has been a really big thing for me since I was little. I’ve always loved listening to it.

“When I was younger I would listen to whatever my family listened to but my mum tells me I loved Lady Gaga when I was a baby!”

Now she likes an eclectic mix, including classical, rock, funk, jazz and hiphop.

Among her favourites to play are the Foo Fighters’ Everlong and Still Into You by Paramore.

Drums are her real passion, and she has an electric kit which she practises on at home.

She said: “I started taking it [drums] seriously when I was 14. I started bass last year for my [Higher music] exam.

“When I’m out of school probably about a third of my time is spent on music.

“It always makes me feel really happy. I get quite excited, and I’ve been made fun of a few times before for that!”

Her music teacher recommended she join Ceol Dun Deagh when she took up bass. Then her drumming teacher asked her to join the rock band too, which she did in May.

Dundee schools musicians raised funds for Würzburg trip

Olivia first heard that doing StraMu was a possibility last autumn, and said: “I really hoped it would become a reality.”

Now that it’s about to happen, she can’t wait to get there – albeit with some nerves over the small matter of up to 100,000 spectators!

“I’m trying not to think too much about that!” Olivia said. “It is really daunting, but it’s really exciting too.”

The Dundee musicians will be among hundreds of artists from all over the world converging on Würzburg, Dundee’s German twin city.

They will be accompanied by six music service staff on their seven-day trip which is supported by Dundee-Würzburg Twinning Association.

Lord Provost of Dundee Bill Campbell will also be there to open the festival.

Phil McGregor, education support officer for music, performing arts and culture, said musicians had to audition to take part in StraMu so it was a real honour the three bands had been selected.

He said: “They will be playing at one of Europe’s largest street festivals with 100,000 people passing by so it will be an amazing event, and one we hope they will remember for a very long time to come.”

Those involved have organised several fundraisers, including a race night and quiz, and had grants from several local trusts including Northwood Charitable Trust, William Sword Charitable Trust, Rotary Club, and 9 Trades of Dundee.

Our best pictures from City Square rehearsal

All images by Paul Reid.