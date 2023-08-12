Man, 43, charged after disturbance at Broughty Ferry flat

A 43-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at a flat in Broughty Ferry.

At least four police vehicles attended a block in Forthill Road after a call-out at around 7.15pm on Friday.

They were still on the scene hours later, with one resident reporting at least six officers outside the flats.

Big police presence outside block

Lewis Bisset, who lives in the Forthill Road block, said: “I heard some noises and some police but didn’t know what was happening.

“The police were here for quite a while.”

Another resident, who opted to remain anonymous, said: “I was watching the TV when I heard the sirens and police come down.

“All I saw was police everywhere.”

Man, 43, charged after disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a disturbance at a flat on Forthill Road in Broughty Ferry around 7.15pm on Friday, 11 August, 2023.

“No-one was injured and a 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, 14 August.”