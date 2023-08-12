Man, 43, charged after disturbance at Broughty Ferry flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 43, charged after disturbance at Broughty Ferry flat

At least four police vehicles attended a block in Forthill Road.

By Poppy Watson and Stephen Eighteen
16 Forthill Road, Broughty Ferry.
The disturbance happened at a flat in Forthill Road, Broughty Ferry. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

A 43-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at a flat in Broughty Ferry.

At least four police vehicles attended a block in Forthill Road after a call-out at around 7.15pm on Friday.

They were still on the scene hours later, with one resident reporting at least six officers outside the flats.

Big police presence outside block

Lewis Bisset, who lives in the Forthill Road block, said: “I heard some noises and some police but didn’t know what was happening.

“The police were here for quite a while.”

Forthill Road, Broughty Ferry sign
Police were called to Forthill Road, Broughty Ferry.

Another resident, who opted to remain anonymous, said: “I was watching the TV when I heard the sirens and police come down.

“All I saw was police everywhere.”

Man, 43, charged after disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a disturbance at a flat on Forthill Road in Broughty Ferry around 7.15pm on Friday, 11 August, 2023.

“No-one was injured and a 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, 14 August.”

