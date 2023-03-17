Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dates have been confirmed for a new musical by The View singer Kyle Falconer in his home city of Dundee.

The show was co-written by the star and his partner Laura Wilde, along with writer and director Johnny McKnight.

It will feature songs from Kyle’s second solo album, No Love Songs for Laura, and is inspired by the couple’s “real-life experiences”.

The musical – set to premiere at Dundee Rep Theatre in May – will touch on issues including post-natal depression.

Kyle, 35, first revealed plans for the musical in a social media post last May.

The story follows couple Lana and Jesse as they navigate the unique challenges of their new lives as parents.

The “deeply personal new piece of gig theatre” promises to cover topics rarely dealt with on stage, such as post-natal depression and mental illness.

It will run from May 13-20 as part of a new programme of productions announced by Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre.

Musical is a ‘dream come true’ for couple

Falconer and Wilde said: “We are both ecstatic for No Love Songs to come to Dundee Rep.

“Starting years ago with just an initial concept, to now finally seeing the production come together with a killer creative team, has been a dream come true.

“We can’t wait to share it with audiences and spread awareness about a subject close to our hearts, inspired by our own lived experiences.

“It really will be a ‘pinch me’ moment watching the show come to life on stage and we hope audiences take something away from it.”

Co-directors Andrew Panton and Tashi Gore said: “It’s a great privilege to bring No Love Songs to the Rep stage.

“It’s been an exciting and rewarding process developing a piece that uses music and song to deal with rarely discussed themes.”

Tickets are available online.