Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee

By Poppy Watson
March 17 2023, 1.04pm
the view glasgow gig show
The View's Kyle Falconer performing at 3D Festival in Slessor Gardens in 2018.

Dates have been confirmed for a new musical by The View singer Kyle Falconer in his home city of Dundee.

The show was co-written by the star and his partner Laura Wilde, along with writer and director Johnny McKnight.

It will feature songs from Kyle’s second solo album, No Love Songs for Laura, and is inspired by the couple’s “real-life experiences”.

The musical – set to premiere at Dundee Rep Theatre in May – will touch on issues including post-natal depression.

Kyle, 35, first revealed plans for the musical in a social media post last May.

Kyle Falconer family photo.
Kyle Falconer, Laura Wilde and two of their children, Wylde (left) and Winnie (right).

The story follows couple Lana and Jesse as they navigate the unique challenges of their new lives as parents.

The “deeply personal new piece of gig theatre” promises to cover topics rarely dealt with on stage, such as post-natal depression and mental illness.

It will run from May 13-20 as part of a new programme of productions announced by Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre.

Musical is a ‘dream come true’ for couple

Falconer and Wilde said: “We are both ecstatic for No Love Songs to come to Dundee Rep.

“Starting years ago with just an initial concept, to now finally seeing the production come together with a killer creative team, has been a dream come true.

“We can’t wait to share it with audiences and spread awareness about a subject close to our hearts, inspired by our own lived experiences.

“It really will be a ‘pinch me’ moment watching the show come to life on stage and we hope audiences take something away from it.”

Dundee Rep Theatre Family Party
Dundee Rep.

Co-directors Andrew Panton and Tashi Gore said: “It’s a great privilege to bring No Love Songs to the Rep stage.

“It’s been an exciting and rewarding process developing a piece that uses music and song to deal with rarely discussed themes.”

Tickets are available online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Broughty Ferry RNLI Picture shows; David Wightman. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by DCT Staff Date; Unknown
Broughty Ferry lifeboatman crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Buttons and Bows Nursery having some fun in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing 'sleepless nights' after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
CR0041712.,Matteo Bell Dundee, owner of shop Naeem Zaveri and local resident Alastair McLean talking about unsocial behaviour in Abercromby Street Barnhill Dundee,picture shows; Alastair looking through smashed phone box , thursday 16th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Youths threw metal bar at Broughty Ferry resident before fleeing on bus
8
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates - including line up announcement and…
Coupar Angus Road, Dundee. Image: Google
Two men charged with multiple offences after crash on busy Dundee road
The hub is located at Central Library. Image: Diabetes Scotland.
New free diabetes information hub in Dundee aims to support locals affected
Lisa Halley on her way up the skyscraper in New York. Image: Guide Dogs Scotland
Dundee woman becomes first deafblind person to climb 1,200ft skyscraper in New York
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Jonathan Methven. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/03/2023
'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St…
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked
Winners of the Helen Farquhar Trophy from Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year's annual music extravaganza
Ed Balls, Elaine C Smith, Arabella Weir and Robert Peston will talk during the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson, Alan Peebles, Jason Dimmock
Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event

Editor's Picks

Most Commented