The View star Kyle Falconer reveals plans for Dundee Rep musical

The View singer Kyle Falconer has revealed plans for a musical at Dundee Rep theatre.

The show has been written by the musician’s partner Laura Wilde, along with writer and director Johnny McKnight.

It will feature songs from his second solo album, No Love Songs for Laura, and is inspired by the “real-life experiences” of the couple.

The musical – set to be performed in June – will touch on issues including post-natal depression.

‘Stripped-back performance’ of new musical

In a post on social media, Falconer said: “Over the moon to finally announce @wildayz and I’s musical ‘No Love Songs For Laura’ along side the wonderful Johnny McKnight.

“It will first be shown at @dundeerep for their ‘Rep Stripped’ festival.

“It’s a chance to see the musical at the very beginning of its development, a stripped-back performance in gig-style theatre.

“This has been something Laura and I have been talking about doing for years, so we are really excited to work along side an amazing team at the @dundeerep.”

Falconer has previously revealed how he ditched the chaotic lifestyle that came with being a rock star to become a family man with Laura, with whom he has three children.

In an interview with The Courier in July last year, describing No Love Songs for Laura, he said: “The whole thing is kind of a story.

“As in kind of what’s been happening in the past few years and what’s happening in my life and everything.”

The Courier revealed earlier this month how The View have returned to the studio for the first time in seven years – reportedly to work on a new album.