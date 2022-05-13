The View star Kyle Falconer reveals plans for Dundee Rep musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

The View star Kyle Falconer reveals plans for Dundee Rep musical

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 13 2022, 6.11pm Updated: May 13 2022, 6.40pm
Kyle Falconer Dundee rep.
Kyle Falconer's songs will feature in a new musical.

The View singer Kyle Falconer has revealed plans for a musical at Dundee Rep theatre.

The show has been written by the musician’s partner Laura Wilde, along with writer and director Johnny McKnight.

It will feature songs from his second solo album, No Love Songs for Laura, and is inspired by the “real-life experiences” of the couple.

The musical – set to be performed in June – will touch on issues including post-natal depression.

‘Stripped-back performance’ of new musical

In a post on social media, Falconer said: “Over the moon to finally announce @wildayz and I’s musical ‘No Love Songs For Laura’ along side the wonderful Johnny McKnight.

“It will first be shown at @dundeerep for their ‘Rep Stripped’ festival.

“It’s a chance to see the musical at the very beginning of its development, a stripped-back performance in gig-style theatre.

“This has been something Laura and I have been talking about doing for years, so we are really excited to work along side an amazing team at the @dundeerep.”

Kyle Falconer family photo.
Kyle and Laura with their kids – Wylde and Winnie.

Falconer has previously revealed how he ditched the chaotic lifestyle that came with being a rock star to become a family man with Laura, with whom he has three children.

In an interview with The Courier in July last year, describing No Love Songs for Laura, he said: “The whole thing is kind of a story.

“As in kind of what’s been happening in the past few years and what’s happening in my life and everything.”

The Courier revealed earlier this month how The View have returned to the studio for the first time in seven years – reportedly to work on a new album.

11 Questions with Kyle Falconer: School days, first gigs with The View and what he would have done differently

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier