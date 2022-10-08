Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark

By Maria Gran
October 8 2022, 5.54am
Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters founders Euan Spark and John Souttar can toast to a successful first year in business. Image: Gareth Jennings
Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters founders Euan Spark and John Souttar can toast to a successful first year in business. Image: Gareth Jennings

An Angus coffee business set up by two professional footballers is looking to the future after three major contract wins.

Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters is run by former Dundee United stars John Souttar and Euan Spark.

John, now at Rangers, started the firm with colleague Euan, wife Kayley and brother Harry after fearing his football career might be ended by a second ruptured achilles tendon.

Now, the 26-year-old said said they couldn’t have asked for a better start to the business.

“Euan and I underwent intensive training courses to learn about roasting beans, how to become a proficient barista and sustainability within the industry,” he said.

“Since then, we’ve worked closely with cafes and business in the area showing the work that goes into making speciality coffee.

“From supplying our coffee beans to training, we are on a mission to educate about great tasting coffee.”

Plans to grow Angus coffee business

The pair have plans to grow the business, particularly in online and wholesale markets.

Brechin City’s Euan said: “This is just the beginning for Maison Dieu.

“Our monthly subscriptions are incredibly popular and have seen a 70% increase over the past six months.

John prepares a coffee with Maison Dieu’s own roast. Image: Gareth Jennings

“We’ve got big plans and expansion is very much a key focus for our year two strategy as we increase our wholesale market share and develop our direct-to-consumer offering.”

It comes as the Angus business has secured three major deals, including with the UK’s second largest holiday park.

Maison Dieu has signed contracts with Cafe Noir in Stonehaven and Fitzroy Cafe in Edinburgh.

Its also agreed a deal with its biggest customer to date – Billing Aquadrome in England.

The site – part of Royale Resorts who owns 40 parks across the UK – is set in 235 acres with more than 2,000 lodges, making it the second largest holiday park in the UK.

Significant milestones for Angus coffee roaster

The deal with Maison Dieu signals the first time Billing Aquadrome has introduced speciality coffee to its customers.

Euan and John roast all their coffee on site using beans that can be traced back to the farm they were grown on. Image: Gareth Jennings

Euan added: “Billing Aquadrome is our first customer south of the border.

“This is the first of any Royale resort site to move away from big chain named coffee.

“The partnership with Fitzroy marks our expansion into the central belt, a significant growth milestone for us.

“There are less than 30 coffee roasters in Scotland. We are only one of two in Angus that roast our own beans on site.

“We have established ourselves in Tayside and the north east, roasting and serving over 100,000 cups of coffee in our first year.”

The roasters sell their coffee from premises on Montrose Street and online.

It also operates a popular takeaway window serving home-baked cakes and toasties, employing local high school pupils as baristas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Sterling’s recent volatility is affecting the plans of most people previously considering a foreign holiday, a new survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Volatility of sterling disrupts winter sun holiday planning – survey
Network Rail said only about 20% of normal train services will run on Saturday due to a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.
Only around one in five trains will run on Saturday due to rail strike
The UK is facing potential strikes by nurses, teachers, bus drivers and ambulance drivers over the coming weeks (/PA)
Key dates for strikes and potential industrial action affecting the UK
The pound slipped in value against the US dollar on Friday as a better-than-expected jobs market indicated a relatively healthy economy across the pond (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
Sterling falls against a stronger dollar as FTSE 100 slips into the red
Millions of homes will likely be able to sign up for the scheme. (Peter Byrne/PA)
How to get paid £100 for not using electricity, and other ways to save…
The contract has been extended until April 1 next year ( Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti West Coast extension is a ‘slap in the face’, says union
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
EasyJet investors hope strong summer sales boosted loss-making airline
Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
Truss makes case for increasing energy production amid criticism of winter plans
A woman showing signs of depression. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’
The cost of energy has soared over the last year (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Insolvencies rise as companies worry about energy bills

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks