Convoy planned for A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes during road repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Convoy planned for A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes during road repairs

A warning has been issued to drivers.

By Kieran Webster
The A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.
The A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are being warned of overnight convoys and lane closures during works on the A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

Amey will be carrying out repair works on the River Ore bridge, near Thornton, between Monday, August 5 and Saturday, August 10.

The work will take place every night between 8pm and 6am.

For safety reasons, the southbound carriageway will face lane closures and a convoy system throughout most of the scheme.

There may also be a need for further works on the northbound carriageway.

The £35,000 project, which is being carried out by Amey for Transport Scotland, includes bridge expansion joint repairs and localised resurfacing.

It is hoped the project will benefit the 31,260 daily users of the route.

Timescales for the roadworks are weather-dependent.

Meanwhile, in Perthshire, work on the M90 Friarton Bridge is expected to last until August 10.

More from Fife

Car fire on Melville Close in Glenrothes.
Man, 31, charged after several cars set on fire in Glenrothes
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc
Developers take bid for new Glenrothes crematorium to Scottish Government
GLENROTHES bus stop fire
Glenrothes bus shelter destroyed in early morning fire
Stella Maris, the St Andrews University rector.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University rector stripped of powers after accusing Israel of genocide in…
9
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Man appears in court after '£176k cannabis raid' in Fife
Bomb squad called to Stewart Court in Methil
Residents evacuated after bomb squad called to Methil home
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: Everything we know so far
4
Leven Promfest is a popular annual event.
Leven Promfest celebrating 10th anniversary with biggest event yet
Robbie Keltie
Dundee man guilty of having extreme porn images and sharing photos of children
Buchanan Gardens in St Andrews.
3 women shot with pellets on St Andrews street in early hours

Conversation