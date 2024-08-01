Convoy planned for A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes during road repairs

Drivers are being warned of overnight convoys and lane closures during works on the A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

Amey will be carrying out repair works on the River Ore bridge, near Thornton, between Monday, August 5 and Saturday, August 10.

The work will take place every night between 8pm and 6am.

For safety reasons, the southbound carriageway will face lane closures and a convoy system throughout most of the scheme.

There may also be a need for further works on the northbound carriageway.

The £35,000 project, which is being carried out by Amey for Transport Scotland, includes bridge expansion joint repairs and localised resurfacing.

It is hoped the project will benefit the 31,260 daily users of the route.

Timescales for the roadworks are weather-dependent.

Meanwhile, in Perthshire, work on the M90 Friarton Bridge is expected to last until August 10.