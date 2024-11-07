Perthshire Planning Ahead: Care home set to be private house and trains may expand

A Perthshire care home recently given ‘good’ ratings may be converted into a private house.

Glenhelenbank Residential Home in Luncarty was graded good in four out of five areas after an unannounced visit by the Care Inspectorate in July 2023.

The report said the Seaward Care-run facility supported up to 13 residents through a “wide range of meaningful activities”.

This encouraging result came three years after the home, which has operated since the late 1970s, was given the lowest score – “unsatisfactory” – for its care and support during the Covid era.

But the care home closed earlier this year, with its registration cancelled on August 31 2024.

Now Mary Davies wants to convert the Main Road building into a dwellinghouse.

Perth and Kinross will decide on her planning application.

Rannoch station platform may be extended

Network Rail has applied for work to help boost passenger capacity on trains in Perthshire.

Rail operator Scotrail wants to introduce an additional coach on the West Highland Line.

This will require platform extensions along the line.

Work has already been completed at eight railway stations, and now more is planned.

One station earmarked in the project is Rannoch.

Network Rail says only one of the B-listed station’s platforms need to be extended – whereas other stations require both.

Its supporting statement said: “The works would not directly impact on the architecturally and historically significant elements of the station building or the signal box or stone sculptured relief portrait of H Renton, which are located towards the opposite north end of the platform.”

Former Milnathort mill may return to use after 50 years

A former mill in Milnathort that has lain derelict for more than 50 years could be brought back into use.

Lyn Pratt has applied to convert the 17th-century building at Waulkmill House into a home.

Her supporting statement says the mill would be retained in its current form with a new front extension and other alterations.

It would have three bedrooms, a gym and a balcony overlooking the Fochy Burn.

The statement said: “The applicant proposes to bring the waterwheel back into operation by rebuilding the mill lade, refurbishing the wheel and using a turbine and battery to generate and store electricity for the property.”

Big public support for Craigie Hill golf homes

The proposal to build 175 new homes on part of Craigie Hill Golf Course has been backed by the majority of the public.

Consultation has now ended on the golf club’s planning application to reduce the course from 18 holes to nine – and build houses on the redundant land.

Of the 324 comments received, 215 were in support compared to 107 objections.

Supporters say it will provide 76 much-needed affordable homes and community facilities.

But opponents have concerns about traffic congestion, flooding and incursion into the countryside.

The project – a partnership with local engineering firm Kilmac – also includes a major revamp of the existing clubhouse.

The intention is to create a new sports and community hub, with space for activities, social events and meetings.

The club says the changes are needed to safeguard the 113-year-old institution’s future.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the application.

HGV repair plan in Carse of Gowrie

A service and repair workshop for HGVs may be set up near the A90 in the Carse of Gowrie.

Jamie Ramsay has applied to erect the building along with hardstanding on land 130 metres east of 4 Middlebank Holding, north of Errol.

The development would be built around half-a-mile north-east of the Horn Milk Bar.

Mr Ramsay’s supporting statement said: “The building has been designed to fit seamlessly into the existing site, filling an existing gap between the agricultural buildings to the east and industrial units to the west.

“The existing established tree planting along the northern boundary will provide a visual screen from the north looking south into the site and will provide a significant reduction on noise impact onto the site from the adjoining A90.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications

Luncarty care home

Rannoch station

Milnathort mill

Craigie Hill homes

Carse of Gowrie repairs