New Dundee FC training ground will take club to next level, says Tony Docherty

The Dark Blues' community trust have been granted planning permission for a new facility off Riverside Drive.

By Neil Robertson
Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Tony Docherty has high hopes for Dundee's newly approved training ground plan. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

Tony Docherty believes Dundee’s state-of-the-art new training facility will take the club to the next level.

City councillors gave the green light to plans for the Riverside project earlier this week.

The complex will include a 3G pitch with floodlights and a spectator stand as well as a two-storey building .

Docherty insists it shows that the club, under the stewardship of American owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, is on an upward trajectory.

The Dens boss said: “Really, really exciting times for the football club. The complex will be used by Dundee Football Club for training but also for community grassroots football activities.

Dundee’s proposed community football hub is situated at the city’s Riverside pitches. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects

“It’s been approved by the council after all the work that’s been put into it by Dundee FC Community Trust, by John and Tim.

“When I came to this club, I said it was on an upward trajectory. That absolutely confirms it and the place is buzzing with the news.

“It will hopefully take the club to the next level.”

Dundee currently train at Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne campus, in the east of the city, and while Docherty acknowledged the excellence of the facilities there, he insists having their very own complex will make a huge difference.

He added: “Absolutely. It’s so, so important to the development of the football club.

Dundee FC training pitches at the Gardyne Campus facility. Image: D&A College.
Dundee FC training pitches (centre of image) at the Gardyne Campus facility. Image: D&A College

“I keep talking about the development and improvement of players.

“But you need the right facilities to do it. We’re in great facilities now but to have your own training ground with the amount of money that’s gone into it, it’s a brilliant, brilliant opportunity for young players to develop.

Looking at the plans, it’s so cutting edge, state of the art. It will be a brilliant environment for the players.

“We love it here but that news about getting your own training ground with the pitches and all the facilities that are going into it as well, it’s just music to the ears.”

Conversation