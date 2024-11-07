Kinross-shire’s ‘only’ bookshop opens – and it also serves ‘exceptional’ coffee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross-shire’s ‘only’ bookshop opens – and it also serves ‘exceptional’ coffee

Owner Sarah Jarvis says the new shop is a space for people to 'come together and connect'.

By Stephen Eighteen
Read and Relax in Kinross Main Street
Read and Relax has opened in Main Street, Kinross. Image: Sarah Jarvis

A bookshop thought to be the only one in Kinross-shire has opened – along with an offer of “exceptional” coffee.

Kinross resident Sarah Jarvis, 44, has opened Read and Relax in the town’s Main Street.

She has moved into the unit previously occupied by Bad Gal Nail Club.

Sarah says the shop predominantly stocks “high-quality” second-hand books, as well as new books.

“I have the ability to order books in for a customer, and we also sell National Book Tokens,” she said.

Bookshop Read and Relax opens in Kinross

Read and Relax also sells coffee from the town’s Unorthodox Roasters as well as juices and tea.

Unorthodox Roasters, also based in Main Street, says on its website: “We believe that every day should start with exceptional coffee, and our team of passionate experts is dedicated to curating a world-class selection.”

Read and Relax was unveiled by local author Claire Wingfield on Saturday November 2.

Sarah has lived in Kinross-shire since 2013 having been born and raised in north-west England.

“My previous job was a dog walker and also a volunteer at Oxfam bookshop in Perth,” she said.

“I have always loved books so to have my own bookshop and share my love of books has long been a dream.”

The shop has a children’s book room. Image: Sarah Jarvis
It is hoped Read and Relax will bring people together. Image: Sarah Jarvis

The shop’s opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

“I hope the bookshop will be a space where people who enjoy books can come together and connect,” Sarah added.

“There is a children’s book room where children can discover books and hopefully this will lead to a lifelong love of books.

“I am looking forward to expanding what Read and Relax offers next year to include book groups, author events and children’s story times.

