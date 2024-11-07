Kinross-shire’s ‘only’ bookshop opens – and it also serves ‘exceptional’ coffee

A bookshop thought to be the only one in Kinross-shire has opened – along with an offer of “exceptional” coffee.

Kinross resident Sarah Jarvis, 44, has opened Read and Relax in the town’s Main Street.

She has moved into the unit previously occupied by Bad Gal Nail Club.

Sarah says the shop predominantly stocks “high-quality” second-hand books, as well as new books.

“I have the ability to order books in for a customer, and we also sell National Book Tokens,” she said.

Bookshop Read and Relax opens in Kinross

Read and Relax also sells coffee from the town’s Unorthodox Roasters as well as juices and tea.

Unorthodox Roasters, also based in Main Street, says on its website: “We believe that every day should start with exceptional coffee, and our team of passionate experts is dedicated to curating a world-class selection.”

Read and Relax was unveiled by local author Claire Wingfield on Saturday November 2.

Sarah has lived in Kinross-shire since 2013 having been born and raised in north-west England.

“My previous job was a dog walker and also a volunteer at Oxfam bookshop in Perth,” she said.

“I have always loved books so to have my own bookshop and share my love of books has long been a dream.”

The shop’s opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

“I hope the bookshop will be a space where people who enjoy books can come together and connect,” Sarah added.

“There is a children’s book room where children can discover books and hopefully this will lead to a lifelong love of books.

“I am looking forward to expanding what Read and Relax offers next year to include book groups, author events and children’s story times.