Deadline looms as hundreds weigh in on Perth golf club plan for 175 new homes

More than 250 people have had their say on a bid to build 175 new homes on part of Craigie Hill golf course.

The deadline for public comments on the golf club’s planning application is this Sunday.

And so far, messages of support for the project are outweighing objections by more than three to one.

Supporters say it will provide much-needed affordable housing and community facilities.

But critics are raising the alarm about the potential impact on Perth’s green belt.

Opponents have raised concerns about traffic congestion and the increased likelihood of flooding at nearby properties.

In its objection, Perth Community Flood Aid states: “If this planning application in principle is approved, flood risk to existing residents will increase, with several areas within the development site’s boundary, and from Cherrybank to Croft Park, affected.”

Craigie Hill bosses say they’ll lessen flood risk

Craigie Hill Golf Club bosses want to reduce their course from 18 holes to nine – and build 175 houses on the redundant land.

The plans – a partnership with local engineering firm Kilmac – also include a major revamp of the existing clubhouse.

The intention is to create a new sports and community hub, with space for activities, social events and meetings.

The club says the changes are needed to safeguard the 113-year-old institution’s future.

Additional footpaths and cycling routes at Craigie Hill and the nearby Buckie Braes beauty spot are also planned.

And club chiefs insist the scheme will actually offer greater protection against the kind of flooding which has hit Perth, and particularly the Craigie area, in recent years.

Still time for public comments

The proposed housing will be a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes on the northern slopes of the existing course.

The 175 total will include 43 affordable houses and 33 bungalows.

More than 300 people have attended consultation events as the plans were being drawn up.

Fair City Munchkins Nursery in Perth is among more than more than 190 comments in support of the planning application.

Its director Iain Wilson states: “This new development at Craigie Hill will assist in creating more demand in the area for our business, and I’m sure other businesses as well.

“Additionally, looking at the plans, it will create new footpath networks that we can use for exploring the area with the children.”

The application for outline planning permission can be viewed on Perth and Kinross Council’s website.

Members can also lodge their comments for or against the project there.

A decision will be made in the near future.