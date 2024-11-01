Deadline looms as hundreds weigh in on Perth golf club plan for 175 new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deadline looms as hundreds weigh in on Perth golf club plan for 175 new homes

250 people have commented on Craigie Hill Golf Club's planning application ahead of Sunday's deadline for views.

By Morag Lindsay
Kilmac development director Derek Ross (left) and Craigie Hill Golf Club captain Dave Mitchell
Kilmac development director Derek Ross and Craigie Hill Golf Club captain Dave Mitchell. Image: Craigie Hill Golf Club

More than 250 people have had their say on a bid to build 175 new homes on part of Craigie Hill golf course.

The deadline for public comments on the golf club’s planning application is this Sunday.

And so far, messages of support for the project are outweighing objections by more than three to one.

Supporters say it will provide much-needed affordable housing and community facilities.

But critics are raising the alarm about the potential impact on Perth’s green belt.

Opponents have raised concerns about traffic congestion and the increased likelihood of flooding at nearby properties.

A sign for Craigie Hill Golf Club.
Craigie Hill Golf Club is planning a major shake-up. Image: Craigie Hill Golf Club

In its objection, Perth Community Flood Aid states: “If this planning application in principle is approved, flood risk to existing residents will increase, with several areas within the development site’s boundary, and from Cherrybank to Croft Park, affected.”

Craigie Hill bosses say they’ll lessen flood risk

Craigie Hill Golf Club bosses want to reduce their course from 18 holes to nine – and build 175 houses on the redundant land.

The plans – a partnership with local engineering firm Kilmac – also include a major revamp of the existing clubhouse.

The intention is to create a new sports and community hub, with space for activities, social events and meetings.

The club says the changes are needed to safeguard the 113-year-old institution’s future.

Craigie Hill club house with golf hole in front
The club house will become a new community hub if the plans are approved. Image: Craigie Hill Golf Club.

Additional footpaths and cycling routes at Craigie Hill and the nearby Buckie Braes beauty spot are also planned.

And club chiefs insist the scheme will actually offer greater protection against the kind of flooding which has hit Perth, and particularly the Craigie area, in recent years.

Still time for public comments

The proposed housing will be a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes on the northern slopes of the existing course.

The 175 total will include 43 affordable houses and 33 bungalows.

More than 300 people have attended consultation events as the plans were being drawn up.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fair City Munchkins Nursery in Perth is among more than more than 190 comments in support of the planning application.

Its director Iain Wilson states: “This new development at Craigie Hill will assist in creating more demand in the area for our business, and I’m sure other businesses as well.

“Additionally, looking at the plans, it will create new footpath networks that we can use for exploring the area with the children.”

The application for outline planning permission can be viewed on Perth and Kinross Council’s website.

Members can also lodge their comments for or against the project there.

A decision will be made in the near future.

