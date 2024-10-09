Perth golf club wants to lose 9 holes and build 175 homes on course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth golf club wants to lose 9 holes and build 175 homes on course

Craigie Hill Golf Club says it needs to build housing to safeguard its long-term future for the Perth community.

By Morag Lindsay
Craigie Hill Golf Club entrance sign
Craigie Hill Golf Club bosses have lodged a planning application. Image: Bannerman Media.

Perth’s Craigie Hill Golf Club is making an official bid for the biggest shake-up in its 113-year-history.

Club bosses want to reduce their course from 18 holes to nine – and to build 175 houses on the remaining land.

They have submitted a planning application to Perth and Kinross Council.

The plans also include a major revamp of the Craigie Hill clubhouse.

The intention is to create a new sports and community hub, with space for activities, social events and meetings.

Craigie Hill Golf Club clubhouse
Craigie Hill Golf Club wants to turn its clubhouse into a community hub. Image: Bannerman Media.

New tree-planting is proposed.

The club also wants to provide additional footpaths and cycling routes at Craigie Hill and the nearby Buckie Braes beauty spot.

Bosses say the project has been designed to secure the long-term future of the club.

And they say it will also offer greater protection against the kind of flooding which has hit Perth, and particularly the Craigie area, in recent years.

Club captain and transition board member Dave Mitchell says they have to evolve to survive.

“The status quo is not an option,” he said.

Dave Mitchell next to board with plans for golf course on it
Dave Mitchell. Image: Craigie Hill Golf Club.

“Two golf clubs have closed recently in Scotland.

“These proposals present a one-off opportunity to create a sustainable future for Craigie Hill and ensure the local community can enjoy the leisure provision for years to come.”

Hundreds take part in Craigie Hill Golf Club consultation

The proposed housing will be a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

The 175 total will include 43 affordable houses and 33 bungalows.

Dave said: “The housing element on the northern slopes is essential to fund this development.”

Golf hole with city of Perth and mountains in distance
Craigie Hill Golf Club boasts stunning views over Perth and beyond.

He said club members have been briefed every step of the way as the proposals have developed over the last 18 months.

The public have also played a large part in drawing up the blueprint.

More than 300 people have attended consultation events.

And the planning application follows well attended open days held at the clubhouse last month.

The club says it is confident it can address fears of flooding in the area.

“Understandably, given incidents in recent years in Perth, flood concerns were raised as part of the wide-ranging consultation process,” said Dave.

Lamp post in deep floodwater near entrance to Craigie Hill Golf Club, Perth
Flooding around the entrance to Craigie Hill Golf Course and Buckie Braes in September 2022. Image: Stuart Cowper

“Following the findings from an independent specialist report, we are pleased that the proposed development will strengthen local flood mitigation measures and increase resilience.”

Local engineering firm Kilmac will be a partner in the project.

Craigie Hill club had community and golf at heart from word go

Craigie Hill Golf Club was founded in 1911.

From the outset, the founders and early management committee made it their goal “to keep the club within the economic means of their local community”.

Bunkered magazine says it boasts “some of the most breath-taking scenery of any course in the area”.

“The views head out to the River Tay, Kinnoull Hill, and the snow covered Grampian Mountains, as well as the Crieff Hills,” it says.

“But the golf itself is every bit as good.”

Conversation