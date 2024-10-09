Perth golf club wants to lose 9 holes and build 175 homes on course

Perth’s Craigie Hill Golf Club is making an official bid for the biggest shake-up in its 113-year-history.

Club bosses want to reduce their course from 18 holes to nine – and to build 175 houses on the remaining land.

They have submitted a planning application to Perth and Kinross Council.

The plans also include a major revamp of the Craigie Hill clubhouse.

The intention is to create a new sports and community hub, with space for activities, social events and meetings.

New tree-planting is proposed.

The club also wants to provide additional footpaths and cycling routes at Craigie Hill and the nearby Buckie Braes beauty spot.

Bosses say the project has been designed to secure the long-term future of the club.

And they say it will also offer greater protection against the kind of flooding which has hit Perth, and particularly the Craigie area, in recent years.

Club captain and transition board member Dave Mitchell says they have to evolve to survive.

“The status quo is not an option,” he said.

“Two golf clubs have closed recently in Scotland.

“These proposals present a one-off opportunity to create a sustainable future for Craigie Hill and ensure the local community can enjoy the leisure provision for years to come.”

Hundreds take part in Craigie Hill Golf Club consultation

The proposed housing will be a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

The 175 total will include 43 affordable houses and 33 bungalows.

Dave said: “The housing element on the northern slopes is essential to fund this development.”

He said club members have been briefed every step of the way as the proposals have developed over the last 18 months.

The public have also played a large part in drawing up the blueprint.

More than 300 people have attended consultation events.

And the planning application follows well attended open days held at the clubhouse last month.

The club says it is confident it can address fears of flooding in the area.

“Understandably, given incidents in recent years in Perth, flood concerns were raised as part of the wide-ranging consultation process,” said Dave.

“Following the findings from an independent specialist report, we are pleased that the proposed development will strengthen local flood mitigation measures and increase resilience.”

Local engineering firm Kilmac will be a partner in the project.

Craigie Hill club had community and golf at heart from word go

Craigie Hill Golf Club was founded in 1911.

From the outset, the founders and early management committee made it their goal “to keep the club within the economic means of their local community”.

Bunkered magazine says it boasts “some of the most breath-taking scenery of any course in the area”.

“The views head out to the River Tay, Kinnoull Hill, and the snow covered Grampian Mountains, as well as the Crieff Hills,” it says.

“But the golf itself is every bit as good.”