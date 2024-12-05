Thursday court round-up — Attempted murder charge dropped

Prosecutors have dropped an attempted murder charge against a man accused of pushing a woman out of a Dundee flat window.

Ryan Ogilvie previously appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of causing Michaela Pattie severe injury, permanent impairment and endangering her life.

It was alleged the 36-year-old pushed Ms Pattie on the body and caused her to fall out of a window in an attempt to murder her on Ballindean Road on November 25.

Ogilvie was remanded in custody by Sheriff George Way after making no plea on petition.

However, Ogilvie is now facing a fresh petition which alleges he assaulted Ms Pattie.

The new charge alleges he seized Ms Pattie’s neck and compressed it before repeatedly striking her on the head and did “inflict trauma to her by means unknown to the prosecutor”.

Ogilvie, of no fixed abode, is also accused of stealing alcohol from Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnston Road on November 24 while subject to an anti-social behaviour order.

Appearing via video link from HMP Perth, Ogilvie continued to offer no plea and no motion for bail was made on his behalf by solicitor Scott Mackie.

He was fully committed for trial by Sheriff Gregor Murray, who continued Ogilvie’s remand in custody.

Tesco pervert

A Fife pensioner upskirted six teenage girls in a Fife Tesco in a single day. Bruce Clark, 77, of Limekilns, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to five voyeurism offences at the Winterthur Lane store in Dunfermline on November 5 this year. His six victims were aged between 14 and 16 years old.

‘I’ll be in touch’

A Dundee man left an old college friend with a broken elbow after turning violent over a £500 debt.

Offshore worker Finley Larnyoh previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit an assault which left the man needing metal pins fitted.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon explained Larnyoh had been due £500 from his old college friend of seven years and while the money had been gathered, it was then stolen, though this wasn’t reported to police.

On February 1 last year, Larnyoh went to his victim’s Ancrum Court flat and kicked the front door, causing the chain to break.

He repeatedly punched and kicked the man and kicked his elbow as he was trying to get back up.

He removed the man’s glasses and banged his head off a concrete floor three times, telling him “I’ll be in touch”, before leaving.

First offender Larnyoh, 25, of West Bell Street in Dundee, admitted assault to severe injury.

His lawyer Keith Sym said: “He did have a very poor start in life but he’s made great steps.

“He’s got himself to a point in life where he’s working, has his own home and he’s never been in a court before now.

“He accepts he’s coming in at a high level. He fully accepts that what he did was entirely wrong. He was shocked by the injuries he caused.”

Larnyoh, deemed low risk and remorseful by social workers, was told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

80 months without justice

A Dundee sex attacker’s “last chance” to comply with a psychiatric assessment means he has still not been sentenced, leaving his victim waiting 80 months for justice. Predator Ryan Byrne inflicted a terrifying attack on the student in the grounds of the University of Dundee in 2018. He finally pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court in August 2023 to carrying out the sexual assault but is yet to be sentenced.

‘A real doing’ in football row

An Aberdeen fan threatened a group of teenagers in Callander in an apparent row over football.

William Gordon, 27, became embroiled in a “melee” with the Rangers-supporting trio and their family members after “giving a middle finger” to the 17-year-olds.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard Aberdeen had beaten Rangers 2-0 earlier that day.

After being confronted for his gesture by one of the trio, Gordon launched into a tirade of abuse, which escalated into violence, with the accused also sustaining injuries in the “general melee”.

On being arrested by police officers, he attempted to head butt one.

The court was also shown dashcam of a later incident in which Gordon hurled abuse at a family member of one of the teens from the passenger seat of a moving car on the A84.

Solicitor Jonathan Paul, defending, said Gordon, of North Elgin Street, Clydebank, had “sustained a real doing” in the exchange.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Main Street and South Street, on April 23 last year and assaulting a police officer at the town’s police station

He also pled guilty to breaching bail on July 10 at Ancaster Square North and on September 1 on the A84.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Boss ban breach

The boss of Perth motorhome dealership Dicksons of Perth has narrowly avoided jail after he was caught driving while disqualified for a fourth time. Christopher Dickson was handed a non-custodial sentence after a court heard how his business’ workforce would suffer without him.

Father and son jailed

A father and son were jailed for a “disgraceful” attack in a Fife pub.

Lee Brown, 44, and 24-year-old Billy Brown denied inflicting severe injury on Alexander Mackie at the Walker Tavern in Cupar.

Both men, of Cromdale Brae in Glenrothes, stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court and were found guilty by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael of repeatedly punching him on the head to his severe injury at the pub at The Cross on February 15 this year.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh, for apprentice mechanic Billy Brown, said: “He doesn’t accept he committed the offence but he understands the court will be required to impose a sentence.

“He has no analogous previous convictions. He is not someone who has anything of this nature on his record.”

Lorry driver Lee Brown’s solicitor, Lisa Duffus, said her client is a first offender.

Sheriff Carmichael told the father and son: “This was a disgraceful and unprovoked assault that resulted in severe injury to the complainer.

“The injuries were dreadful and this case could have easily proceeded at jury level.

“Neither of you has previous convictions for violence. Lee Brown has no convictions at all.

“You both continue to deny committing this crime, as is your right. There are other non-custodial disposals available.

“However, the degree of violence inflicted by you and the resulting injuries are so serious that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.

“The sentence will acknowledge that Lee Brown’s role was lesser.”

Billy Brown was jailed for 10 months while Lee Brown was ordered to serve six months.

River drama

A Stirlingshire man sparked an hours-long search and rescue mission after entering the River Forth following a drunken crash. Alistair Wallace was still over the legal limit when he was found three hours after the smash amid a full-scale rescue mission featuring dogs and a helicopter with heat-seeking camera.

Repeat drink-driver

Repeat drink-driver Lee Milne has been banned from driving for three years and fined £790 after being caught almost four times over the limit in Forfar.

Milne, 38, of the town’s Wellbraehead, pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (86 mics/ 22) on East High Street on November 3 last year.

He also admitted he had no insurance when police stopped him and was on two bail orders from Dundee Sheriff Court at the time.

Solicitor Nick Markowski told Forfar Sheriff Court: “It was a Friday night. He’d been working that week, gone out drinking and made the decision to drive.”

Milne was also convicted of drink-driving in 2016

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.