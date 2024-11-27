Man in court accused of Dundee window push attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Man in court accused of Dundee window push attempted murder

Ryan Ogilvie appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Michaela Pattie
Michaela Pattie was allegedly assaulted in a murder bid. Image: Facebook.

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a woman in Dundee by pushing her out of a window.

Ryan Ogilvie was remanded in custody after allegedly attacking Michaela Pattie on Ballindean Road on Monday.

Ogilvie allegedly seized Ms Pattie by the neck and choked her, before striking her on the head.

It is alleged he pushed her on the body, which caused her to “fall from a window and collide with the ground”.

Prosecutors allege she suffered severe injury, permanent impairment and had her life endangered and, as such, Ogilvie is accused of attempting to murder her.

Ogilvie, of no fixed abode, faces separate allegations of stealing alcohol from Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnston Road.

He appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court, where he made no plea in connection with the claims.

No motion for bail was made on Ogilvie’s behalf by solicitor Gary McIlravey.

Sheriff George Way committed the accused for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

