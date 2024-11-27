Man in court accused of Dundee window push attempted murder

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a woman in Dundee by pushing her out of a window.

Ryan Ogilvie was remanded in custody after allegedly attacking Michaela Pattie on Ballindean Road on Monday.

Ogilvie allegedly seized Ms Pattie by the neck and choked her, before striking her on the head.

It is alleged he pushed her on the body, which caused her to “fall from a window and collide with the ground”.

Prosecutors allege she suffered severe injury, permanent impairment and had her life endangered and, as such, Ogilvie is accused of attempting to murder her.

Ogilvie, of no fixed abode, faces separate allegations of stealing alcohol from Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnston Road.

He appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court, where he made no plea in connection with the claims.

No motion for bail was made on Ogilvie’s behalf by solicitor Gary McIlravey.

Sheriff George Way committed the accused for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

