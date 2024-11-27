Jim Goodwin responds to ‘making a point’ accusation as Dundee United boss says ‘nothing sinister’ about Ibrox delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin responds to ‘making a point’ accusation as Dundee United boss says ‘nothing sinister’ about Ibrox delay

Former Tangerines gaffer Ian McCall felt Goodwin was deliberately pushing kick-off towards 4pm.

A smiling Jim Goodwin claimed a precious point in Govan
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin is adamant there was nothing “sinister” about Dundee United’s failure to be ready for a 3.45pm kick-off against Rangers after being accused of “trying to make a point” by Ian McCall.

United’s preparations were hit by travel chaos on Saturday, with the squad forced to endure four-and-a-half hours on the team coach due to the disruption caused by Storm Bert and several accidents along their route.

Despite leaving Dundee at 9.30am (30 minutes earlier than usual), the bus was unable to go via Perth due to closures and, instead, had to divert towards Edinburgh – only for the Queensferry Crossing to be shut.

United eventually arrived in Glasgow at 2pm and, with the players requiring a quickfire meal, the Tangerines were not ready to commence the action until 3.55pm – 10 minutes later than the already-rearranged start time.

Ian McCall, on punditry duty for the BBC, suspect Goodwin was pushing the boundaries
McCall sensed some dark arts at play, telling BBC Scotland: “I think Jim Goodwin is trying to make a point here. I’m pretty sure they would have asked for 4 p.m. and, by hook or by crook, he is going to try and get it as close (to 4 pm) as possible.”

The late start will be included in referee Don Robertson’s match report to the Scottish FA as a matter of course but, given the unavoidable circumstances, is unlikely to be taken any further.

Goodwin: Nothing “sinister” in additional delay

“The players needed a pre-match (meal),” said Goodwin. “They’d been on a bus from 9.30am. Certain people were saying we should just go straight to the stadium and play the game on an empty stomach and things like that, which is just ridiculous.

Dundee United players belied the situation to turn in a gutsy showing at Ibrox
“They (Rangers) asked for 3.30pm and we managed to get 3.45pm. Unfortunately, we weren’t ready for 3.45pm. But we’d done everything we could to get ready.

“It’s not just a case of running off the bus, sticking on your strip and playing. We’ve got player welfare that we need to consider. The players need to get warmed up to avoid injury.

“Some of them have strapping they need to get from the medical team. All of these things add up. There was nothing sinister in anything that happened.”

A monumental effort

Goodwin continued: “The weather; the accidents – it all mounted up.

Jim Goodwin arrives at Ibrox around 2.45pm
“If people think that’s any sort of advantage for us – lads sitting on a bus for four hours – I can tell them it is NOT an advantage.

“The Rangers players would have been sitting in comfort in Ibrox; in the players’ lounge, dressing room or whatever.

“For our players to put on the kind of performance that they did was monumental.”

Goodwin ‘wasn’t trying to be clever’

Meanwhile, Goodwin insists he was not seeking to “disrespect” Gers boss Philippe Clement after coming out on top of the mind games between the two bosses.

The United gaffer was open about his desire to frustrate Rangers and turn their fans against them due to the “negativity” around the club, prompting Clement to bristle that he “likes it when other people motivate my players”.

Philippe Clement, left, and United manager Jim Goodwin
As it happened, the first half played out exactly as Goodwin predicted – with the hosts leaving the field to a cacophony of jeers – before an improved performance by the hosts secured a share of the spoils.

But it did little to alleviate the pressure on the embattled Belgian.

“I wasn’t trying to be clever,” added Goodwin. “I just was stating the obvious.

“We know the expectation that’s on those two teams – and we know that fans can be quite fickle at times, if things aren’t going according to plan.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Philippe Clement, and it wasn’t a case of disrespecting anybody.”

