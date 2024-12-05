Dundee sex attacker STILL not sentenced 80 months after terrorising student in university grounds

A Dundee sex attacker’s “last chance” to comply with a psychiatric assessment means he has still not been sentenced, leaving his victim waiting 80 months for justice.

Predator Ryan Byrne inflicted a terrifying attack on the student in the grounds of the University of Dundee in 2018.

He finally pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court in August 2023 to carrying out the sexual assault but is yet to be sentenced.

The case has been plagued by numerous delays for a variety of reasons including Byrne claiming he had been too scared to leave his house and issues with his hearing aids.

The 44-year-old has spent periods in custody but is still to learn his fate after failing to meet with a psychiatrist.

Prison warning

The court previously heard how Byrne – who also triggered a firearms incident at his home in 2020 – followed his victim, grabbed her from behind and restrained her while trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

Byrne was stopped after a witness shouted at him.

He twice managed to trick police into letting him go that night but later walked into a police station and confessed.

The creep was accompanied by his partner – who has been speaking for him in court – and a mentor when he appeared on Wednesday December 4.

The case was pushed back to later in the morning to allow him to make contact with the psychiatrist and when it recalled, a letter was submitted to the sheriff’s clerk providing a date for the new appointment.

Sheriff Carmichael told Byrne: “I will continue this for two months for you to complete the psychiatric report.

“This is your last chance to do this.

“Without this report, you will receive a prison sentence. Do you understand?”

Byrne replied: “Yes, sir.”

Timeline of delays

May 17 2018 – Byrne launches his attack on a student in Dundee.

May 21 2018 – The accused appears in private to start legal proceedings. He is initially remanded but later freed on bail.

February 5 2019 – A warrant is granted after Byrne fails to show up to answer charges of assault with intent rape.

August 31 2023 – Byrne is in court to admit sexual assault and is freed on bail while a background report is prepared.

October 31 2023 – Byrne refuses to appear at court, citing the effect on his mental health of coverage of his crimes. A new sentencing date in January is set.

December 19 2023 – Byrne admits causing a firearms incident by telling police serving a warrant he had guns in his home. Sentencing this is deferred so it can be dealt with at the same time as his sex crime.

February 16 2024 – Sentencing is further deferred for a psychiatric report and bail is granted.

July 16 2024 – A sheriff grants a warrant for Byrne’s arrest after he hears he has not appeared for social work appointments to prepare the report.

July 22 2024 – Byrne appears from custody and is freed on bail for the report to be completed.

September 2 2024 – “Irritated” Sheriff Alistair Carmichael remands Byrne in custody to ensure the report is prepared.

October 4 2024 – Reports have still not been prepared and a new sentencing date is set.

October 17 2024 – Sheriff Carmichael hears reports have still not been completed and releases Byrne on bail, stating this was not the offender’s fault. The court is told there were issues with his hearing aids not working in prison.

December 4 2024 – Sentence is again deferred, to February, when the court is told the reports are still not complete.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.