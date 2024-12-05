Dundee sex attacker STILL not sentenced 80 months after terrorising student in university grounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sex attacker STILL not sentenced 80 months after terrorising student in university grounds

Ryan Bryne committed a sexual assault in Dundee in 2018 and will not be sentenced until February next year.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Byrne
Ryan Byrne.

A Dundee sex attacker’s “last chance” to comply with a psychiatric assessment means he has still not been sentenced, leaving his victim waiting 80 months for justice.

Predator Ryan Byrne inflicted a terrifying attack on the student in the grounds of the University of Dundee in 2018.

He finally pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court in August 2023 to carrying out the sexual assault but is yet to be sentenced.

The case has been plagued by numerous delays for a variety of reasons including Byrne claiming he had been too scared to leave his house and issues with his hearing aids.

The 44-year-old has spent periods in custody but is still to learn his fate after failing to meet with a psychiatrist.

Prison warning

The court previously heard how Byrne – who also triggered a firearms incident at his home in 2020 – followed his victim, grabbed her from behind and restrained her while trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

Byrne was stopped after a witness shouted at him.

He twice managed to trick police into letting him go that night but later walked into a police station and confessed.

The creep was accompanied by his partner – who has been speaking for him in court – and a mentor when he appeared on Wednesday December 4.

The case was pushed back to later in the morning to allow him to make contact with the psychiatrist and when it recalled, a letter was submitted to the sheriff’s clerk providing a date for the new appointment.

Sheriff Carmichael told Byrne: “I will continue this for two months for you to complete the psychiatric report.

“This is your last chance to do this.

“Without this report, you will receive a prison sentence. Do you understand?”

Byrne replied: “Yes, sir.”

Timeline of delays

May 17 2018 – Byrne launches his attack on a student in Dundee.

May 21 2018 – The accused appears in private to start legal proceedings. He is initially remanded but later freed on bail.

February 5 2019 – A warrant is granted after Byrne fails to show up to answer charges of assault with intent rape.

August 31 2023 – Byrne is in court to admit sexual assault and is freed on bail while a background report is prepared.

October 31 2023 – Byrne refuses to appear at court, citing the effect on his mental health of coverage of his crimes. A new sentencing date in January is set.

December 19 2023 – Byrne admits causing a firearms incident by telling police serving a warrant he had guns in his home. Sentencing this is deferred so it can be dealt with at the same time as his sex crime.

February 16 2024 – Sentencing is further deferred for a psychiatric report and bail is granted.

July 16 2024 – A sheriff grants a warrant for Byrne’s arrest after he hears he has not appeared for social work appointments to prepare the report.

July 22 2024 – Byrne appears from custody and is freed on bail for the report to be completed.

September 2 2024 – “Irritated” Sheriff Alistair Carmichael remands Byrne in custody to ensure the report is prepared.

October 4 2024 – Reports have still not been prepared and a new sentencing date is set.

October 17 2024 – Sheriff Carmichael hears reports have still not been completed and releases Byrne on bail, stating this was not the offender’s fault. The court is told there were issues with his hearing aids not working in prison.

December 4 2024 – Sentence is again deferred, to February, when the court is told the reports are still not complete.

