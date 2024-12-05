Court hears of Stirlingshire search and rescue after drunken crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court hears of Stirlingshire search and rescue after drunken crash

Alistair Wallace was still over the legal limit when he was found three hours after the smash.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Alistair Wallace
Alistair Wallace.

A Stirlingshire man sparked an hours-long search and rescue mission after entering the River Forth following a drunken crash.

Alistair Wallace was still over the legal limit when he was found three hours after the smash on Stirling’s Cornton Road.

A full-scale rescue mission had been launched, featuring dogs and a helicopter with heat-seeking camera, as fears grew for Wallace.

In a letter to the city’s sheriff court, the 22-year-old said he feared he had ruined his life but Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane encouraged him to treat it as a blip and turn his life around.

‘Ali, get out of the water’

Fiscal depute Lindsey Brook told Stirling Sheriff Court: “At around 12.12am police were contacted by a member of the public reporting that a vehicle was stuck in the middle of the road and three males were trying to push the van off the road.

“There was a further call reporting a loud bang and screeching noise.

“Police attended and were advised that the males had run off into a grassy area.

“A member of the public reported hearing, ‘Ali, get out of the water’ and the sound of splashing.

“Police were approached by a witness who stated his friend had entered the water and had crashed his car.”

The witness added Wallace had been drinking in Morrisons bar in Stirling.

Letter to court

The information sparked a search involving police dogs and helicopter, as well as staff from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Two hours later, the helicopter found a heat source near where Wallace was last seen and the cold and wet man was taken to hospital.

Wallace had sent a letter to the court expressing remorse and setting out the consequences of his “stupid” actions.

He had lost his job as a trainee gas engineer as a result and is now working as a painter and decorator.

Sheriff McFarlane told him: “You say ‘what I’ve done has ruined the rest of my life’ – I hope that’s not the case.

“Don’t let it all be doom and gloom and ruin the rest of your life. It’s a little blip and you seem to have learned from it.”

Wallace, of Touchill Crescent, Plean, admitted driving with excess alcohol (89mgs/ 67) on June 24.

Sheriff McFarlane banned him from driving for 12 months, reduced to nine if he undertakes a drink driver awareness course, and fined him £300.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

