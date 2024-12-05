Mystery surrounds unexpected closure of Travellers’ site near Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery surrounds unexpected closure of Travellers’ site near Dundee

Dundee City Council say Balmuir Wood at Tealing will remain shut for the "foreseeable future".

By Graham Brown
Balmuir Wood at Tealing has been closed to Travellers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee’s only official Travellers’ site is to stay closed while repairs are completed to the A90 roadside facility.

Balmuir Wood sits beside the Murroes/Tealing junction on the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Angus Council owns the land but has operated a long-running agreement with Dundee City Council to manage the site.

But the 14-pitch premises has now been shut.

No date has been set for the re-opening of Balmuir Wood. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A notice on Dundee City Council’s website states it will be closed “for the foreseeable future”.

A council spokesperson said: “The site is temporarily closed for repairs.

“Dundee City Council is working with partners to reopen the site as soon as possible.”

The authority declined to say when the closure took place and give any additional details of the repairs required.

It was also unable to provide recent occupancy and demand figures for Balmuir Wood.

Angus site at capacity with waiting list

The closure leaves only one official Travelling People’s site across the whole of Dundee.

But Angus Council confirmed the 18 pitches at St Christopher’s in Montrose are at capacity, with a 10 applicant waiting list.

Balmuir Wood has six double pitches for larger families who require two caravans and eight single spaces. It includes a children’s play area.

The latest site refurbishments there saw each utility unit fitted with a new kitchen and bathroom, with shower.

Work going on at Balmuir Wood, north of Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, Balmuir Wood was previously plagued by complaints over a range of issues.

Travellers said the problems had led them to pitch up elsewhere around the city.

As recently as October, Dundee City Council launched legal action to remove a group of Travellers from Camperdown Park.

It was the latest in a series of unlawful encampments in the city this summer.

In 2019, council bosses said there were no plans to increase Gypsy/Traveller provision in either Angus or Dundee.

Conversation