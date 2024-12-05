Mystery surrounds unexpected closure of Travellers’ site near Dundee

Dundee’s only official Travellers’ site is to stay closed while repairs are completed to the A90 roadside facility.

Balmuir Wood sits beside the Murroes/Tealing junction on the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Angus Council owns the land but has operated a long-running agreement with Dundee City Council to manage the site.

But the 14-pitch premises has now been shut.

A notice on Dundee City Council’s website states it will be closed “for the foreseeable future”.

A council spokesperson said: “The site is temporarily closed for repairs.

“Dundee City Council is working with partners to reopen the site as soon as possible.”

The authority declined to say when the closure took place and give any additional details of the repairs required.

It was also unable to provide recent occupancy and demand figures for Balmuir Wood.

Angus site at capacity with waiting list

The closure leaves only one official Travelling People’s site across the whole of Dundee.

But Angus Council confirmed the 18 pitches at St Christopher’s in Montrose are at capacity, with a 10 applicant waiting list.

Balmuir Wood has six double pitches for larger families who require two caravans and eight single spaces. It includes a children’s play area.

The latest site refurbishments there saw each utility unit fitted with a new kitchen and bathroom, with shower.

However, Balmuir Wood was previously plagued by complaints over a range of issues.

Travellers said the problems had led them to pitch up elsewhere around the city.

As recently as October, Dundee City Council launched legal action to remove a group of Travellers from Camperdown Park.

It was the latest in a series of unlawful encampments in the city this summer.

In 2019, council bosses said there were no plans to increase Gypsy/Traveller provision in either Angus or Dundee.