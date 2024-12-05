Stirling film hub and university to star in Lockerbie bombing drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling film hub and university to star in Lockerbie bombing drama

Colin Firth and Catherine McCormack star in the Sky TV series.

By Finn Nixon
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth was the first production to use the new Stirling Studios site. Image: Stirling Council.
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth was the first production to use the new Stirling Studios site. Image: Stirling Council.

Stirling is to play a prominent role in a new TV series about the Lockerbie bombing.

A trailer for ‘Lockerbie: A Search for Truth’ features scenes at the Pathfoot building on the University of Stirling campus.

And the series is also the first production to use a former military site in the city’s Forthside area.

The 34-acre site formerly hosted Ministry of Defence barracks, but it has now been transformed into the Stirling Studios film and television hub.

Colin Firth and Catherine McCormack star in the Sky TV series, which will debut on January 2.

Firth portrays Dr Jim Swire, who lost his daughter Flora when a bomb exploded on board Pan Am Flight 103 above Lockerbie in December 1988.

The plane was travelling from London Heathrow to New York JFK.

All 259 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 747 were killed.

Another 11 residents of the Dumfries and Galloway town also lost their lives.

Scenes show Firth taking shelter as debris from the plane lands in Lockerbie.

He is also seen portraying a meeting between Dr Swire and Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, who was convicted of 270 counts of murder in 2001.

A Sky TV description states: “Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.”

Stirling Studios site could create 4,000 jobs

The Stirling Studios venture was first launched in April.

And it is hoped it can host other big budget Amazon Prime Video and Netflix productions.

The land at Forthside has been transferred through the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal.

This is a £214 million partnership between the Stirling and Clackmannanshire councils, Stirling University, and the UK and Scottish governments.

It’s been estimated that the Stirling Studios venture could create 4,000 jobs over the next 25 years.

The series was filmed at several locations across central Scotland and also features scenes filmed in Morocco.

More from News

Balmuir Wood at Tealing has been closed to Travellers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds unexpected closure of Travellers' site near Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee attempted murder charge dropped
The Red Herring is now open in Bridge of Allan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
First look inside new Bridge of Allan restaurant replacing Nick Nairn's
Three fire appliances were called to the Dens Road flat. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three fire crews called to blaze in Dundee flat
Orkun Cevik standing in his shack surrounded by food and appliances.
Dunkeld burger shack owner says critics of his expansion plan 'think they own the…
The overgrown state of the Camperdown Park golf course.
How abandoned Camperdown golf course looks now as Caird Park faces same fate
5
Greggory Odjig
TV star says he acted 'as a warrior' to protect Perthshire woman allegedly raped…
Isolated Heroes boss Samantha Paton
Dundee fashion brand with clients including Miley Cyrus being 'paused' after 13 years
Bruce Lawson alleges that two people captured on his home CCTV were teenage vandals. Image: Bruce Lawson.
VIDEO: 'Girls with knife' vandalise Dundee cars causing thousands of pounds of damage
Kyle Falconer to release new solo album
Dundee singer Kyle Falconer set to release 'romantic' third solo album

Conversation