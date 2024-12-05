Stirling film hub and university to star in Lockerbie bombing drama

Stirling is to play a prominent role in a new TV series about the Lockerbie bombing.

A trailer for ‘Lockerbie: A Search for Truth’ features scenes at the Pathfoot building on the University of Stirling campus.

And the series is also the first production to use a former military site in the city’s Forthside area.

The 34-acre site formerly hosted Ministry of Defence barracks, but it has now been transformed into the Stirling Studios film and television hub.

Colin Firth and Catherine McCormack star in the Sky TV series, which will debut on January 2.

Firth portrays Dr Jim Swire, who lost his daughter Flora when a bomb exploded on board Pan Am Flight 103 above Lockerbie in December 1988.

The plane was travelling from London Heathrow to New York JFK.

All 259 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 747 were killed.

Another 11 residents of the Dumfries and Galloway town also lost their lives.

Scenes show Firth taking shelter as debris from the plane lands in Lockerbie.

He is also seen portraying a meeting between Dr Swire and Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, who was convicted of 270 counts of murder in 2001.

A Sky TV description states: “Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.”

Stirling Studios site could create 4,000 jobs

The Stirling Studios venture was first launched in April.

And it is hoped it can host other big budget Amazon Prime Video and Netflix productions.

The land at Forthside has been transferred through the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal.

This is a £214 million partnership between the Stirling and Clackmannanshire councils, Stirling University, and the UK and Scottish governments.

It’s been estimated that the Stirling Studios venture could create 4,000 jobs over the next 25 years.

The series was filmed at several locations across central Scotland and also features scenes filmed in Morocco.