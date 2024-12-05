Upturned kayak sparks big emergency response in Stirling

A full-scale emergency response was launched after an upturned kayak was found in the River Forth near Stirling.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm to spark an operation involving police, fire and coastguard crews.

A rescue helicopter was sighted in Cambuskenneth, Causewayhead and Cornton.

There were also reports of fire engines and a rescue boat near St Modan’s High School, which is close to Springkerse Retail Park.

Coastguard vehicles were also seen in the Springkerse area.

The UK Coastguard confirmed it had been a false alarm with good intent.

It was discovered the kayak had belonged to someone who had reported it missing on social media back in August.

The search operation was called off at around 6.30pm.

A UK Coastguard spokesperson said: “We were requested to attend at the River Forth near Stirling by Police Scotland.

“An upturned kayak had been found.

“A crew from Queensferry was mobilised to the scene alongside a helicopter crew from Inverness.

“It was discovered the kayak had been reported missing in August by the owner on social media.”