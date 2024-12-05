Upturned kayak sparks big emergency response in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Upturned kayak sparks big emergency response in Stirling

Rescue helicopters were seen in the area near the River Forth

By Stephen Eighteen & James Simpson
A helicopter was involved in the search operation in Stirling. Image: Paula Gerrard
A helicopter was involved in the search operation in Stirling. Image: Paula Gerrard

A full-scale emergency response was launched after an upturned kayak was found in the River Forth near Stirling.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm to spark an operation involving police, fire and coastguard crews.

A rescue helicopter was sighted in Cambuskenneth, Causewayhead and Cornton.

There were also reports of fire engines and a rescue boat near St Modan’s High School, which is close to Springkerse Retail Park.

Coastguard vehicles were also seen in the Springkerse area.

The UK Coastguard confirmed it had been a false alarm with good intent.

It was discovered the kayak had belonged to someone who had reported it missing on social media back in August.

The search operation was called off at around 6.30pm.

A UK Coastguard spokesperson said: “We were requested to attend at the River Forth near Stirling by Police Scotland.

“An upturned kayak had been found.

“A crew from Queensferry was mobilised to the scene alongside a helicopter crew from Inverness.

“It was discovered the kayak had been reported missing in August by the owner on social media.”

More from News

Emergency services were called to St Andrews Harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Hero fisherman slams 'ridiculous' HM Coastguard response after boat sinks in St Andrews
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth was the first production to use the new Stirling Studios site. Image: Stirling Council.
Stirling film hub and university to star in Lockerbie bombing drama
Balmuir Wood at Tealing has been closed to Travellers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds unexpected closure of Travellers' site near Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee attempted murder charge dropped
The Red Herring is now open in Bridge of Allan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
First look inside new Bridge of Allan restaurant replacing Nick Nairn's
Three fire appliances were called to the Dens Road flat. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three fire crews called to blaze in Dundee flat
Orkun Cevik standing in his shack surrounded by food and appliances.
Dunkeld burger shack owner says critics of his expansion plan 'think they own the…
2
The overgrown state of the Camperdown Park golf course.
How abandoned Camperdown golf course looks now as Caird Park faces same fate
6
Greggory Odjig
TV star says he acted 'as a warrior' to protect Perthshire woman allegedly raped…
Isolated Heroes boss Samantha Paton
Dundee fashion brand with clients including Miley Cyrus being 'paused' after 13 years

Conversation