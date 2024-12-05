Hero fisherman slams ‘ridiculous’ HM Coastguard response after boat sinks in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Hero fisherman slams ‘ridiculous’ HM Coastguard response after boat sinks in St Andrews

Two casualties were rescued from the water during the incident at the town’s harbour.

By James Simpson & Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services were called to St Andrews Harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Emergency services were called to St Andrews Harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A fisherman has slammed HM Coastguard’s response during a rescue operation near St Andrews harbour.

Two casualties were rescued from the water on Tuesday after their boat ran aground and sank.

Several emergency services were scrambled to the scene, including coastguard rescue teams from St Andrews and Leven.

Coastguard rescue teams from St Andrews and Leven attended. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, commercial fishermen and an off-duty fireman were already on the scene and had begun the rescue bid.

Local fisherman Damon Creevy said he was “disgusted” with the coastguard crew when they attended and “refused to help”.

St Andrews hero’s ‘natural instinct was to help’

He said: “The lads came into difficulty straightaway as they turned left.

“The broadside of the boat hit the waves right into the rocks.

“Our natural instinct was to help and we went running along the harbour.

“One of the lads got hit with a wave and went into the water, we threw him a life ring but he slipped out of it.

“We wanted to get these lads out of the water as quickly as we could.”

Emergency services at the scene. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Damon claims when the coastguard arrived they advised those assisting to “keep doing what you’re doing” without offering to help.

Those rescuing the men even used the coastguard crews’ equipment to try and get the men to safety.

It’s understood coastguard crew members are only allowed into water that is up to their knees.

Damon said: “I’d ran down towards the rocks and climbed and swam until I reached the guy who was in the water.

“The first man had been rescued by that point but the other man in the water was a dead weight and couldn’t move.

“We were lifting him out of the water, with men on the harbour hoisting him up.

“While our focus was to get these guys out, the crews weren’t in a hurry to come along the pier.

“I’m disgusted by their response.

“Preservation of life? They were more interested in taking notes and pictures.

“The lifeboat crews couldn’t do much given the swell of the waves and the proximity to the harbour.

“It felt like the coastguard was just trying to cover its own backside.”

‘Rescue operation was underway involving a large group of people’

A spokeswoman for the HM Coastguard said the rescue operation was already underway upon their arrival.

She said: “Two men were recovered from the water by members of the public after a 999 call was made to HM Coastguard of a fishing vessel aground at St Andrew’s harbour, at about 1pm on 3 December.

“Coastguard rescue teams from St Andrews and Leven were sent with two coastguard rescue officers arriving first as the rescue operation was underway involving a large group of people assisting and life-rings having been thrown.

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was also sent from Prestwick as well as lifeboats from Broughty Ferry RNLI.

“HM Coastguard will always respond to incidents with the safety of all as the priority, including casualties, bystanders and coastguard personnel.”

Lifesaving equipment used at the scene. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A spokesperson from the RNLI said: “Broughty Ferry RNLI were tasked on Tuesday by the UK Coastguard to a vessel that had ran aground near to St Andrews Harbour.

“The volunteer crew launched imminently and made best speed to the scene.

“The lifeboat arrived a short time later, where the casualty had been helped ashore and passed into the care of the ambulance service.

“The lifeboat was stood down and returned to a Broughty Ferry.”

More from Fife

Section of A92 near Cowenbeath.
Disruption on A92 near Cowdenbeath after car crash and dog chase
Yellow warning for rain
21-hour Storm Darragh rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The man was hit on the Winifred Street-Hendry Road junction
Man seriously hurt in Kirkcaldy hit-and-run as police hunt driver
Bruce Clark
Fife pensioner upskirted six teenage girls in Dunfermline Tesco in one day
Police are probing the incident near the Lomond Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife charity devastated after 'deliberate' fire destroys minibus
St Andrews University Winter Graduations 2024: A Celebration of Achievement and Global Unity. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Great pictures as St Andrews University students celebrate day 2 of winter graduations
The former J&G Innes Bookshop in St Andrews. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Former home of famous St Andrews bookshop hits the market
Police raiding a house in Cairn Street East, Kirkcaldy, with officers at the front door and in the garden
VIDEO: Police with battering ram raid two Kirkcaldy homes
Nardone's in Lochgelly. Image: Nardone's Academy of Performing Arts
Fife drama school hit with £1k break-in a week before Christmas show
Alexander Gaul
Man dropped 'stage prop handgun' outside Fife Co-op after drugs binge

Conversation