Hero fisherman slams ‘ridiculous’ HM Coastguard response after boat sinks in St Andrews

A fisherman has slammed HM Coastguard’s response during a rescue operation near St Andrews harbour.

Two casualties were rescued from the water on Tuesday after their boat ran aground and sank.

Several emergency services were scrambled to the scene, including coastguard rescue teams from St Andrews and Leven.

However, commercial fishermen and an off-duty fireman were already on the scene and had begun the rescue bid.

Local fisherman Damon Creevy said he was “disgusted” with the coastguard crew when they attended and “refused to help”.

St Andrews hero’s ‘natural instinct was to help’

He said: “The lads came into difficulty straightaway as they turned left.

“The broadside of the boat hit the waves right into the rocks.

“Our natural instinct was to help and we went running along the harbour.

“One of the lads got hit with a wave and went into the water, we threw him a life ring but he slipped out of it.

“We wanted to get these lads out of the water as quickly as we could.”

Damon claims when the coastguard arrived they advised those assisting to “keep doing what you’re doing” without offering to help.

Those rescuing the men even used the coastguard crews’ equipment to try and get the men to safety.

It’s understood coastguard crew members are only allowed into water that is up to their knees.

Damon said: “I’d ran down towards the rocks and climbed and swam until I reached the guy who was in the water.

“The first man had been rescued by that point but the other man in the water was a dead weight and couldn’t move.

“We were lifting him out of the water, with men on the harbour hoisting him up.

“While our focus was to get these guys out, the crews weren’t in a hurry to come along the pier.

“I’m disgusted by their response.

“Preservation of life? They were more interested in taking notes and pictures.

“The lifeboat crews couldn’t do much given the swell of the waves and the proximity to the harbour.

“It felt like the coastguard was just trying to cover its own backside.”

‘Rescue operation was underway involving a large group of people’

A spokeswoman for the HM Coastguard said the rescue operation was already underway upon their arrival.

She said: “Two men were recovered from the water by members of the public after a 999 call was made to HM Coastguard of a fishing vessel aground at St Andrew’s harbour, at about 1pm on 3 December.

“Coastguard rescue teams from St Andrews and Leven were sent with two coastguard rescue officers arriving first as the rescue operation was underway involving a large group of people assisting and life-rings having been thrown.

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was also sent from Prestwick as well as lifeboats from Broughty Ferry RNLI.

“HM Coastguard will always respond to incidents with the safety of all as the priority, including casualties, bystanders and coastguard personnel.”

A spokesperson from the RNLI said: “Broughty Ferry RNLI were tasked on Tuesday by the UK Coastguard to a vessel that had ran aground near to St Andrews Harbour.

“The volunteer crew launched imminently and made best speed to the scene.

“The lifeboat arrived a short time later, where the casualty had been helped ashore and passed into the care of the ambulance service.

“The lifeboat was stood down and returned to a Broughty Ferry.”