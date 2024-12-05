Cillian Sheridan ‘excited’ by Brechin City ambition as former St Johnstone and Dundee striker signs up at Glebe Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Cillian Sheridan ‘excited’ by Brechin City ambition as former St Johnstone and Dundee striker signs up at Glebe Park

The Highland League title chasers have snapped up the experienced striker.

By Sean Hamilton
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Brechin City have announced the signing of ex-Celtic, Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan.

Sheridan, aged 35, has joined up to aid the Angus club’s push to win promotion back to the SPFL from the Highland League.

Over an 18-year senior career, the Irishman has racked up over 400 appearances and 100 goals.

He spent two successful stints on loan at St Johnstone, firstly from Celtic, then from CSKA Sofia before a permanent move to Kilmarnock.

Cillian Sheridan in action for St Johnstone. Image: PPA

In the aftermath, a globe-trotting eight-year spell saw him play in Cyprus, Poland, New Zealand and Israel, before a move back to Scotland with Dundee in 2021.

He has since featured for Inverness Caley Thistle and Queen’s Park.

Brechin manager Patrick Cregg says Sheridan’s experience will be “invaluable”.

The former Saints midfielder said: “We’re delighted to get Cillian in.

“He has experience at the highest levels of football, coupled with his professionalism and leadership, will be invaluable both on and off the pitch.

Raith’s Brad Spencer (L) and Dundee’s Cillian Sheridan (R) challenge for possession. Image: SNS

“He’s hungry to do well for the club and is exactly the type of player who embodies our vision.

“He will be great addition to our group and will help the young players as well with his experience – we are looking forward to working with him.”

Sheridan, who is expected to make his debut in the coming weeks, said: “I’m excited to join Brechin City and play a part in their ambitious journey.

“The club’s vision and drive resonate with me, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success.”

More from Football

A beaming Sam Dalby with his prize
Sam Dalby named Premiership player of the month as Dundee United ace is hailed…
Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron celebrate
4 Dundee talking points from 4-1 Motherwell victory as Premiership's hidden gem shines in…
Danny Swanson celebrates Dundee United's Scottish Cup win
Danny Swanson reveals he almost quit Dundee United after A WEEK
Jim Goodwin has no doubts that his Ibrox rookies will handle the test against Rangers
Jim Goodwin quizzed on recall possibility for quartet of Dundee United loan stars
Matt Smith in action for St Johnstone: Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simo Valakari reveals emphatic response to Matt Smith after benched St Johnstone star sought…
Lyall Cameron thanks skipper Simon Murray after making it 4-1 to Dundee against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron 'stepping up to the plate' for Dundee says Tony Docherty after big…
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone face new injury fear for Aberdeen trip as star's stitches v Rangers…
Pavol Safranko.
Former Dundee United ace posts heartfelt apology after opponent breaks leg
Andrew Tod pictured during a game for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Dunfermline concerned as they seek second opinion on Andrew Tod knee injury
Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Neill Collins talks Kai Montagu's future at Raith Rovers and answers possible loan question

Conversation