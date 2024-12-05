Cillian Sheridan ‘excited’ by Brechin City ambition as former St Johnstone and Dundee striker signs up at Glebe Park

Brechin City have announced the signing of ex-Celtic, Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan.

Sheridan, aged 35, has joined up to aid the Angus club’s push to win promotion back to the SPFL from the Highland League.

Over an 18-year senior career, the Irishman has racked up over 400 appearances and 100 goals.

He spent two successful stints on loan at St Johnstone, firstly from Celtic, then from CSKA Sofia before a permanent move to Kilmarnock.

In the aftermath, a globe-trotting eight-year spell saw him play in Cyprus, Poland, New Zealand and Israel, before a move back to Scotland with Dundee in 2021.

He has since featured for Inverness Caley Thistle and Queen’s Park.

Brechin manager Patrick Cregg says Sheridan’s experience will be “invaluable”.

The former Saints midfielder said: “We’re delighted to get Cillian in.

“He has experience at the highest levels of football, coupled with his professionalism and leadership, will be invaluable both on and off the pitch.

“He’s hungry to do well for the club and is exactly the type of player who embodies our vision.

“He will be great addition to our group and will help the young players as well with his experience – we are looking forward to working with him.”

Sheridan, who is expected to make his debut in the coming weeks, said: “I’m excited to join Brechin City and play a part in their ambitious journey.

“The club’s vision and drive resonate with me, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success.”