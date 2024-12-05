St Johnstone will move players out in January to facilitate new signings – but manager insists no decisions made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone will move players out in January to facilitate new signings – but manager insists no decisions made

Saints boss Simo Valakari is keen to reshape his squad when the transfer window opens.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, watches his team's warm-up before a Premiership game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has been assessing his squad. Image: SNS

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari will move players out of the club in January to facilitate new signings.

The Finn has already added Barry Douglas and Bozo Mikulic to the playing group he inherited from Craig Levein in October.

But he is planning more extensive squad surgery, starting when the transfer window opens in January.

In order to free up funds, Valakari has been told departures are essential.

The Saints manager, who is working on transfers with Saints’ head of football operations Gus MacPherson, insists he has not yet made firm decisions on who could be leaving.

But he is open to discussions with any player who feels his future may lie elsewhere.

Gus MacPherson and Simo Valakari watch a game at St Mirren.
Saints head of football operations Gus MacPherson (left) and Simo Valakari will work together on recruitment. Image: SNS

Asked if he had identified anybody set to depart, Valakari said: “No, not at the moment, I will wait. We don’t now have [so] many players here.

“But of course, it’s fair for the players – they might not want to work with this coach.

“If they don’t want to be here, I’ve said to come and see me and we will find a solution.

“I’ve not made any decisions, the club hasn’t made any decisions that these players will move in January.

“We don’t have limitless resources. If we want to bring some players in, we need to move some players out.

“At this moment, everyone is on the same line and pushing hard if they want to be here.

“If they are doubting, they can find something somewhere else. I won’t be happy but I would be ready to let them go.”

