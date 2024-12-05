St Johnstone will move players out in January to facilitate new signings – but manager insists no decisions made

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari will move players out of the club in January to facilitate new signings.

The Finn has already added Barry Douglas and Bozo Mikulic to the playing group he inherited from Craig Levein in October.

But he is planning more extensive squad surgery, starting when the transfer window opens in January.

In order to free up funds, Valakari has been told departures are essential.

The Saints manager, who is working on transfers with Saints’ head of football operations Gus MacPherson, insists he has not yet made firm decisions on who could be leaving.

But he is open to discussions with any player who feels his future may lie elsewhere.

Asked if he had identified anybody set to depart, Valakari said: “No, not at the moment, I will wait. We don’t now have [so] many players here.

“But of course, it’s fair for the players – they might not want to work with this coach.

“If they don’t want to be here, I’ve said to come and see me and we will find a solution.

“I’ve not made any decisions, the club hasn’t made any decisions that these players will move in January.

“We don’t have limitless resources. If we want to bring some players in, we need to move some players out.

“At this moment, everyone is on the same line and pushing hard if they want to be here.

“If they are doubting, they can find something somewhere else. I won’t be happy but I would be ready to let them go.”