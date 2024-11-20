St Johnstone CEO explains new structure to support boss Simo Valakari in transfer market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone CEO explains new structure to support boss Simo Valakari in transfer market

The Perth club have made changes to their football department, with more to come.

Gus MacPherson and Simo Valakari watch a game at St Mirren.
Gus MacPherson and Simo Valakari will work together on recruitment. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone will expand their recruitment operation over time, according to CEO, Fran Smith.

And, in the short-term, broadening Gus MacPherson’s remit has helped to support new head coach, Simo Valakari, going into the January transfer window.

When Valakari was appointed as Craig Levein’s successor in September, Smith took the opportunity to review the football department at McDiarmid Park.

And that has meant increasing MacPherson’s portfolio.

“We’ve gone through a bit of a restructure around the football department,” Smith, who took over as chief executive a few months ago, explained.

“Gus was in an administration role – head of football operations.

“We’ve added scouting and recruitment to that to support the management team.

“We don’t have a scouting department so now Gus does a little bit of analysis on games that we watch from different areas, Wyscout and things like that.

“He will gather a list of players so if the manager is interested in someone, Gus will go and watch games and do his reports.

Simo Valakari in the main stand at Ibrox with Gus MacPherson.
Simo Valakari and Gus MacPherson are working on January recruitment business. Image: SNS.

“He will recommend some players to the manager too.

“Over time, we will start to build a network again to support that.

“We are finalising the details on using a university in America for their analytical assessment on players.

“That would help Simo with his transfer decisions. It can help Gus if he’s looking at a player and can get their support.”

‘Clear plan’

Valakari has already picked up free agents, Bozo Mikulic and Barry Douglas, and reports in Finland suggested he missed out on signing centre-back, Ville Tikkanen, in January.

“Simo has a clear plan to strength in certain areas,” said Smith. “And the club will back him on that.

“We are preparing for the window at the moment, and looking at what players may be out of contract and leaving the club at the end of the season.

“We are looking at what else we can financially put into the playing budget to support him in January.”

Smith believes a culture change at McDiarmid is already taking effect.

“Simo and I have the same attitude,” he said.

“It’s positivity, people and a culture. It’s about building from the ground up, having confidence in someone.

“He’s a great character to have around.

“The first thing I said to him was: ‘Simo, I hope you don’t mind but I’m going to have the staff and the team eat in the same place at the same time’.

“’Yeah, no problem’.

St Johnstone CEO, Francis Smith in the main stand at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith. Image: St Johnstone.

“If I’d suggested that to previous managers, the answer would probably have been ‘no’.

“Now our office staff and players all eat in the same room.

“You can see the culture of the club coming together as one.

“Everything has been well received.

“Nicky (captain Nicky Clark) and I had a conversation about it as well.

“He was like: ‘Why not, let’s go for it’.”

It will click

Smith added: “At times it looked like the players didn’t want to come to work.

“Now they want to come to work. You can see their enthusiasm.

“They’re in on a Sunday. It’s a Monday off and that’s it.

“When I walk (along the main stand) to Gus’s office, you never used to be able to hear anything from the training ground.

“Go out now, the noise coming from there is unbelievable.

“You can hear Simo shouting and boys getting really enthusiastic about it.

“At some point, that’s got to click and we will see a run of results that go our way. We’ve only been losing game by fine margins.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith in the main stand at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone chief confirms Rangers and Celtic ticket policy review and reveals allocation options
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: 50 days as St Johnstone boss in 10 quotes
Donnie McPhee, lifelong St Johnstone fans dies ages 93
St Johnstone fan who held season ticket for 72 consecutive years dies
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, watches his team's warm-up before a Premiership game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari insists flaws ARE coachable – with one big condition
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone miss out on Finland centre-half target, according to reports
A disconsolate Drey Wright after St Johnstone lost to Motherwell.
Analysing St Johnstone's record before and after international breaks
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak during a League Cup game against Morton.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak helps Poland beat England
James McFadden after being sent off for St Johnstone against Hamilton Accies.
James McFadden relives Andrew Dallas clash after St Johnstone red card
Fran Franczak walking into McDiarmid Park before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Fran Franczak assessment and opens up on academy…
Angela Harrison and Jimmy Wright with one of their greyhounds.
Ex-St Johnstone winger diagnosed with MND hopes for big race win as greyhound trainer

Conversation