New support group for adults with ADHD to launch in St Andrews

North east Fife adults with ADHD are to be offered support thanks to the launch of a new group.

Lisa Cathro, owner of Zest cafe in St Andrews, discovered a gap in provision after hearing about the issues faced by people with the condition.

Zest is a social enterprise cafe which trains young disabled people in hospitality skills.

And it will now host the monthly support group in its South Street premises, starting on December 2.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, is thought to affect around one in ten people.

However, the only Fife groups are in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, which are difficult to reach for many in the north of the region.

The St Andrews ADHD support group is a six-month pilot to ascertain how much support is needed.

It will be run by Alison Zerouk, CEO of Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group.

What kind of support will the group offer?

Lisa secured £5,866 from the Kinburn Trust to get the group off the ground.

And it will meet on the first Monday of every month to offer participants strategies to manage ADHD in their daily lives.

These will include workshops on building essential skills such as time management, organisational strategies, mindfulness and emotional regulation.

People will also have the chance to share their own experiences and coping strategies, learn more about ADHD and other support available, and meet new people.

Lisa says anyone who has never been to Zest can go along beforehand to get familiar with the layout.

Participants can also take along a friend or family member on the night.

How to find out more about St Andrews ADHD support group

Lisa adds “This six-month pilot is intended to gather data on what else is needed for this group so we can submit a further funding application to provide those extra needs.”

Meanwhile, Alison Zerouk is looking forward to supporting more people.

And she says: “We hope through this to rise tolerance, awareness and acceptance of the condition.”

The St Andrews ADHD support group sessions run from 6-8pm.

And more information is available by clicking here.