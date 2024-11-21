New support group for adults with ADHD to launch in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New support group for adults with ADHD to launch in St Andrews

The monthly group is thought to be the first of its kind in north east Fife.

By Claire Warrender
Lisa Cathro and Alison Zerouk will run an ADHD support group in St Andrews
Lisa Cathro, left, and Alison Zerouk are launching the ADHD support group. Imge: ASM Media

North east Fife adults with ADHD are to be offered support thanks to the launch of a new group.

Lisa Cathro, owner of Zest cafe in St Andrews, discovered a gap in provision after hearing about the issues faced by people with the condition.

Zest is a social enterprise cafe which trains young disabled people in hospitality skills.

Lisa Cathro, pictured with staff members Damien McDonald and Kieron Meade, at Zest in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And it will now host the monthly support group in its South Street premises, starting on December 2.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, is thought to affect around one in ten people.

However, the only Fife groups are in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, which are difficult to reach for many in the north of the region.

The St Andrews ADHD support group is a six-month pilot to ascertain how much support is needed.

It will be run by Alison Zerouk, CEO of Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group.

What kind of support will the group offer?

Lisa secured £5,866 from the Kinburn Trust to get the group off the ground.

And it will meet on the first Monday of every month to offer participants strategies to manage ADHD in their daily lives.

These will include workshops on building essential skills such as time management, organisational strategies, mindfulness and emotional regulation.

People will also have the chance to share their own experiences and coping strategies, learn more about ADHD and other support available, and meet new people.

Lisa says anyone who has never been to Zest can go along beforehand to get familiar with the layout.

Participants can also take along a friend or family member on the night.

How to find out more about St Andrews ADHD support group

Lisa adds “This six-month pilot is intended to gather data on what else is needed for this group so we can submit a further funding application to provide those extra needs.”

Meanwhile, Alison Zerouk is looking forward to supporting more people.

And she says: “We hope through this to rise tolerance, awareness and acceptance of the condition.”

The St Andrews ADHD support group sessions run from 6-8pm.

And more information is available by clicking here.

