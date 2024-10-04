Council ‘to take legal action’ over Travellers as Dundee Parkrun hangs in balance

Dundee City Council is “moving to take legal action” after a group of Travellers once again pitched up at Camperdown Park.

At least five caravans are parked at the public park as the weekly Parkrun hangs in the balance.

It is the latest in a line of encampments in the city this year – with several at Camperdown Park.

A Parkrun event was cancelled earlier this summer after nearly a dozen caravans arrived at the public park – and Saturday’s event may face the same fate.

Dundee Parkrun hangs in balance as Travellers pitch up at Camperdown

A Parkrun post read: “Unfortunately the council have notified us that some members of the travelling community are staying in the park again next to the start area.

“We will assess the risk on Friday lunchtime but, as before, if we feel we cannot safely conduct the run then we will cancel.

“Please check for an update after 2pm on Friday if you want to make alternative plans should we cancel.

“Thank you as always for your support in Camperdown parkrun and understanding when we are faced with these tricky situations.”

Council to take ‘legal action’

More recently a group of travellers set up camp at Riverside Nature Park.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the owner’s consent.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council is aware of this encampment and is moving to take legal action.

“In the meantime, the council’s liaison officer has visited the site to offer advice.”

The council operates a purpose-built site for Gypsy/Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Angus.

The Tealing site offers 14 pitches, a playpark and facilities for washing and cooking.