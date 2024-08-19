Travellers set up camp at Dundee nature park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travellers set up camp at Dundee nature park

It is the latest in a line of encampments in the city this year.

By James Simpson
Caravans at Riverside Nature Park in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Caravans at Riverside Nature Park in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Travellers have set up camp at a Dundee nature park.

Residents say the encampment of about five vehicles appeared at Riverside Nature Park over the weekend.

It is understood there was also an encampment at the pavilion on Riverside Drive in recent days.

The vehicles have parked opposite the entrance to Riverside Recycling Centre on Wright Avenue.

The Riverside Nature Park entrance. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson says council officials visited the site on Monday.

He said: “I did receive a report of members of the Travelling community at Riverside Nature Park.

“A council liaison officer was going down on Monday to provide support and also to encourage the use of the purpose-built facilities at Balmuir Wood.

‘We want to ensure the Travellers’ welfare’

“We want to ensure the Travellers’ welfare, which is why the council maintains the site at Balmuir Wood.

“The site at Riverside Nature Park has no properly serviced facilities at all.”

It comes after several other unauthorised encampments in the city this year.

That included a 20-caravan group which arrived on Drumgeith Road football pitches in July and several encampments at Camperdown Park.

The law in Scotland makes it illegal to occupy or encamp on land without the owner’s consent.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.

