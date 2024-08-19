Travellers set up camp at Dundee nature park

Travellers have set up camp at a Dundee nature park.

Residents say the encampment of about five vehicles appeared at Riverside Nature Park over the weekend.

It is understood there was also an encampment at the pavilion on Riverside Drive in recent days.

The vehicles have parked opposite the entrance to Riverside Recycling Centre on Wright Avenue.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson says council officials visited the site on Monday.

He said: “I did receive a report of members of the Travelling community at Riverside Nature Park.

“A council liaison officer was going down on Monday to provide support and also to encourage the use of the purpose-built facilities at Balmuir Wood.

‘We want to ensure the Travellers’ welfare’

“We want to ensure the Travellers’ welfare, which is why the council maintains the site at Balmuir Wood.

“The site at Riverside Nature Park has no properly serviced facilities at all.”

It comes after several other unauthorised encampments in the city this year.

That included a 20-caravan group which arrived on Drumgeith Road football pitches in July and several encampments at Camperdown Park.

The law in Scotland makes it illegal to occupy or encamp on land without the owner’s consent.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.