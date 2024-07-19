Council taking legal action after Travellers with horses plot up at Dundee football pitches

A Travellers camp with more than 20 caravans has been set up at football pitches in Dundee’s Drumgeith Road.

Dundee City Council has begun legal action to get them removed.

The caravans arrived at around lunchtime on Thursday and remained on Friday.

Horses have also been spotted grazing beside the encampment.

The caravans and other vehicles are parked around the edges of the pitches at the park and not on the pitches themselves.

Jim Sorrie, who runs football camps and the food larder at Fairfield Community Hub, said a football game was taking place when the Travellers began to appear.

At least 20 caravans at Dundee pitches

He said: “There’s at least 20 caravans and other vehicles.

“They also have horses with them. I don’t have any great problems with them being there as long as they don’t leave a mess and clean up behind themselves.”

He added: “The trouble comes if they leave without clearing the site.

“People are anxious about that happening.

“We’ve had Travellers here before and I’ve never had any bother with them.

“This is the first time I’ve seen horses here though.”

Dundee City Council taking legal action

Jim said that officers from Dundee City Council visited the site on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council is aware of this encampment and is moving to take legal action.

“In the meantime, the council’s liaison officer has visited the site to offer advice.”

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

The council previously warned it would take legal action against an encampment at the city’s Camperdown Park last month after Travellers appeared on land there for the third time in six weeks.