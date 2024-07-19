Council taking legal action after Travellers with horses plot up at Dundee football pitches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Council taking legal action after Travellers with horses plot up at Dundee football pitches

A football game was taking place when 20 caravans began to appear.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Travellers camp at Drumgeith football pirches
Travellers at Drumgeith football pitches, Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Travellers camp with more than 20 caravans has been set up at football pitches in Dundee’s Drumgeith Road.

Dundee City Council has begun legal action to get them removed.

The caravans arrived at around lunchtime on Thursday and remained on Friday.

Horses have also been spotted grazing beside the encampment.

The caravans and other vehicles are parked around the edges of the pitches at the park and not on the pitches themselves.

Jim Sorrie, who runs football camps and the food larder at Fairfield Community Hub, said a football game was taking place when the Travellers began to appear.

At least 20 caravans at Dundee pitches

He said: “There’s at least 20 caravans and other vehicles.

“They also have horses with them. I don’t have any great problems with them being there as long as they don’t leave a mess and clean up behind themselves.”

He added: “The trouble comes if they leave without clearing the site.

“People are anxious about that happening.

Travellers Drumgeith Football pitches
The camp at Drumgeith. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We’ve had Travellers here before and I’ve never had any bother with them.

“This is the first time I’ve seen horses here though.”

Dundee City Council taking legal action

Jim said that officers from Dundee City Council visited the site on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council is aware of this encampment and is moving to take legal action.

“In the meantime, the council’s liaison officer has visited the site to offer advice.”

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

The council previously warned it would take legal action against an encampment at the city’s Camperdown Park last month after Travellers appeared on land there for the third time in six weeks.

