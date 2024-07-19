Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A93 in Perthshire

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A93 in Perthshire.

The crash happened between Old Scone and Guildtown shortly before noon on Friday.

A male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The female driver of the other vehicle was checked over at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.50am on Friday, July 19, to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A93 near Scone.

“Emergency services attended and a man, one of the drivers, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The other driver, a woman, was checked over by the ambulance service.”