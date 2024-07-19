Meet the Fife boss who took ‘bespoke’ out of his company name over fears they were too expensive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Fife boss who took ‘bespoke’ out of his company name over fears they were too expensive

Lee Stewart's Windsor Interiors manufactures and designs kitchens, bathrooms, windows and doors.

Lee Stewart of Windsor Interiors in his showroom Image: David Wardle/ DC Thomson.
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

A new interior showroom has opened in Kirkcaldy, after the company took the word “bespoke” from its name over fears it was putting customers off.

Windsor Interiors opened this week, run by joiner and director Lee Stewart.

Lee has run his own carpentry company, LC Joinery and Roofing, for a number of years in the Kingdom, and has branched into manufacturing kitchens, bathrooms and interiors.

When out on jobs, he would recommend to clients his “sister” company Windsor Bespoke, and was often met with worried glances.

Lee said he regularly found people unwilling to take him up on his offer, to manufacture and build their interiors, because they feared it would be too costly.

Removing bespoke from Windsor Interiors

But Lee insists everything made on sight will still be bespoke-fitted and tailored for each customer’s needs.

“I am a joiner to trade, I started LC Joinery several years ago,” he said.

“We bought over a workshop (before the pandemic), and named it Windsor Bespoke. We started manufacturing kitchens first, and had always planned on opening a showroom.

“Covid prolonged everything, of course, so it has taken a while to open our new showroom, but we have been able to do so this week.

“Everything is manufactured in-house…kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, home offices, staircases and things like that.

“So if there is a new design a customer wants for their kitchen, Windsor does the whole process.

“That can be anything from taking walls down, to fitting it as required to the dimensions of the customer’s house.

Lee Stewart of Windsor Interiors with website designer Luke Delmar in his showroom. Image: David Wardle/ DC Thomson.

“What I was finding was by having the name Windsor Bespoke, people were worried about it costing too much.

“Just having the word “bespoke” in the title was constantly putting people off.

“I considered changing it to Windsor Timber Manufacturing, but then that sounded too industrial.

“So we changed it to Windsor Interiors, with the name change done to coincide with the opening of the showroom.”

Taking rooms for a spin

And Lee explained having a showroom and manufacturing space allowed customers to “test drive” their builds before buying.

“Having the showroom means we can now show what range of services we offer.

Lee Stewart of Windsor Interiors in his showroom . Image: David Wardle/ DC Thomson

“Choosing a bathroom or kitchen should be like buying a car. You wouldn’t want to buy a car without seeing it or driving it, and with our new showroom we can display how a customer’s new bedroom or kitchen could look.

“Some of the unique things we offer, as an independent interiors company, is we are open seven-days-a-week and we can offer finance, including on things like window frames or doors. Which are products people don’t often think finance is available for.”

