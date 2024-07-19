Meet the Fife boss who took ‘bespoke’ out of his company name over fears they were too expensive

A new interior showroom has opened in Kirkcaldy, after the company took the word “bespoke” from its name over fears it was putting customers off.

Windsor Interiors opened this week, run by joiner and director Lee Stewart.

Lee has run his own carpentry company, LC Joinery and Roofing, for a number of years in the Kingdom, and has branched into manufacturing kitchens, bathrooms and interiors.

When out on jobs, he would recommend to clients his “sister” company Windsor Bespoke, and was often met with worried glances.

Lee said he regularly found people unwilling to take him up on his offer, to manufacture and build their interiors, because they feared it would be too costly.

Removing bespoke from Windsor Interiors

But Lee insists everything made on sight will still be bespoke-fitted and tailored for each customer’s needs.

“I am a joiner to trade, I started LC Joinery several years ago,” he said.

“We bought over a workshop (before the pandemic), and named it Windsor Bespoke. We started manufacturing kitchens first, and had always planned on opening a showroom.

“Covid prolonged everything, of course, so it has taken a while to open our new showroom, but we have been able to do so this week.

“Everything is manufactured in-house…kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, home offices, staircases and things like that.

“So if there is a new design a customer wants for their kitchen, Windsor does the whole process.

“That can be anything from taking walls down, to fitting it as required to the dimensions of the customer’s house.

“What I was finding was by having the name Windsor Bespoke, people were worried about it costing too much.

“Just having the word “bespoke” in the title was constantly putting people off.

“I considered changing it to Windsor Timber Manufacturing, but then that sounded too industrial.

“So we changed it to Windsor Interiors, with the name change done to coincide with the opening of the showroom.”

Taking rooms for a spin

And Lee explained having a showroom and manufacturing space allowed customers to “test drive” their builds before buying.

“Having the showroom means we can now show what range of services we offer.

“Choosing a bathroom or kitchen should be like buying a car. You wouldn’t want to buy a car without seeing it or driving it, and with our new showroom we can display how a customer’s new bedroom or kitchen could look.

“Some of the unique things we offer, as an independent interiors company, is we are open seven-days-a-week and we can offer finance, including on things like window frames or doors. Which are products people don’t often think finance is available for.”