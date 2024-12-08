Fife car passenger waved imitation gun at ‘chasing’ Mercedes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife car passenger waved imitation gun at ‘chasing’ Mercedes

The court heard there had been an earlier 'falling out' between the car's occupants.

By Jamie McKenzie
Airsoft gun and pellets
Beveridge's 'gun' was a legally-owned airsoft weapon. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife car passenger waved an imitation gun at people following in a Mercedes he believed was chasing him.

Colin Beveridge was in the back of a VW Golf when he brandished the BB gun after an earlier “falling out” with the other car.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Beveridge owns the pistol for organised airsoft events – a team-based shooting game.

He pled guilty to having an imitation firearm and possessing it with intent to cause the driver and passenger in the Mercedes to believe unlawful violence would be used against them.

Waved ‘gun’ from window

The court heard the four occupants of the Mercedes had been at a McDonald’s in the west of Edinburgh and were driving along the capital’s Maybury Road on the evening of May 16 2021.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said the Mercedes driver became aware of the VW driver waving at them while stopped at traffic lights in the parallel lane.

They drove on and the VW ended up in front when the lanes merged.

The court heard there were further gestures and interactions between the occupants of both vehicles.

One of the Mercedes passengers signalled for the VW driver to pull over.

Beveridge turned round and waved the black “gun” through the rear window at the following car.

Police were called and the Mercedes driver tried to follow the VW in a bid to pass information about its location to police but it was lost to sight, the fiscal said.

Panicking passenger

At around 9.35pm a witness had called the VW driver and noted all three of the car occupants sounded distressed.

The driver said they were being chased and hung up.

When they returned home to Kirkcaldy, the driver repeated to the same witness they had been chased and the BB gun was “waved” to try to stop the car following, the fiscal added.

Beveridge, 24, of Lawson Street, Kirkcaldy, was arrested four days later.

A black airsoft pistol, in working order and designed for discharging BB pellets, was seized from the car.

It had the appearance of a firearm.

Defence lawyer Lee Qumsieh said his client and the others in the VW had been in the area “picking up a fish tank and ornaments” they had purchased.

There had been some “falling out” between occupants of the two vehicles and the Mercedes pursued the VW.

Mr Qumsieh said they were “panicking” but his client accepts he should not have brandished the firearm, which he generally uses in organised activity near Thornton.

Mr Qumsieh also pointed out there was no suggestion Beveridge was looking to use the item in a more threatening manner that evening.

Sentencing was deferred until January 17 to obtain background reports.
Beveridge’s bail was continued meantime.

