Horror as kittens found dead in plastic bag at Dundee beauty spot

A plastic bag with six kittens inside, including three who had died, has been found at a Dundee beauty spot.

A member of the public discovered the pets at Clatto Country Park on Wednesday.

The upsetting find was hidden in a bush in the park.

A spokesperson for Missing Pets Dundee and Angus said three of the kittens found at Clatto were already dead while the remaining three were taken urgently to a Dundee vet practice.

Once there two more kittens died and only one – a ginger and white kitten – survived.

The spokesperson said: “What kind of person does this?

“This act has been carried out by a sick, vile, horrific, uncaring, abusive individual and it’s scary to believe they still have the mother cat.

“There is no place in society for someone who thinks this is ok.

“To have no compassion for life and to subject any living being to a torturous death is just sick.

“Plenty of rescues/vets would have taken these kittens in and helped, no questions asked.

“To discard them like rubbish is just horrific and we are heartbroken for the poor babies who died by human hand.”

It’s understood the incident was not reported to Police Scotland.

Anyone witnesses can contact Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999 or message the missing pets group in strict confidence.