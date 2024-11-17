Horror as kittens found dead in plastic bag at Dundee beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horror as kittens found dead in plastic bag at Dundee beauty spot

Only one of a litter of six kittens has survived.

By Lindsey Hamilton
kittens dumped in Dundee park
The only surviving kitten. Image: Missing Pets Dundee and Angus

A plastic bag with six kittens inside, including three who had died, has been found at a Dundee beauty spot.

A member of the public discovered the pets at Clatto Country Park on Wednesday.

The upsetting find was hidden in a bush in the park.

Only one kitten survives after horror find at Dundee’s Clatto Country Park

A spokesperson for Missing Pets Dundee and Angus said three of the kittens found at Clatto were already dead while the remaining three were taken urgently to a Dundee vet practice.

Once there two more kittens died and only one – a ginger and white kitten – survived.

The spokesperson said: “What kind of person does this?

Clatto Country Park. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“This act has been carried out by a sick, vile, horrific, uncaring, abusive individual and it’s scary to believe they still have the mother cat.

“There is no place in society for someone who thinks this is ok.

“To have no compassion for life and to subject any living being to a torturous death is just sick.

“Plenty of rescues/vets would have taken these kittens in and helped, no questions asked.

“To discard them like rubbish is just horrific and we are heartbroken for the poor babies who died by human hand.”

It’s understood the incident was not reported to Police Scotland.

Anyone witnesses can contact Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999 or message the missing pets group in strict confidence.

