Man, 29, charged after ‘incident involving knife’ at Fife Co-op store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Man, 29, charged after ‘incident involving knife’ at Fife Co-op store

Police were called to the shop in Lochore on Sunday.

By Finn Nixon
The incident happened at the Co-op on Lochleven Road in Lochore. Image: Google Maps.
The incident happened at the Co-op on Lochleven Road in Lochore. Image: Google Maps.

A 29-year-old man has been charged after an incident allegedly involving a knife at a Fife Co-op store.

Police were called to the shop on Lochleven Road in Lochore at around 10pm on Sunday.

No one was hurt during the incident and it has not been confirmed what was stolen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Sunday, officers were called following reports of theft and threatening behaviour at a premises on Lochleven Road, Lochore.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”

Men arrested after ‘trying car doors’ in Lochgelly

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two men have been charged after reports of people trying to open car doors in nearby Lochgelly early on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.35am on Monday, officers received a report of three men acting suspiciously in The Beeches area of Lochgelly.

“Two men, aged 25 and 26, have been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Fife

Newburgh Christmas lights video is a viral hit
Fife Christmas lights drawn by kids go viral with millions of views online
Billhook
Police seized TWO-FOOT blade from wanted man in Fife town
The latest care inspections include Fernlea Care Home in Cardenden ,where residents were served reheated meals. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: Residents served reheated meals at Fife home and St Andrews nursery boss…
Wojciech Bednarski,
Lorry driver did not notice causing three-vehicle crash on Fife A92
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan but says the region is on the brink of a housing emergency
Fife Council house tenants face rent rises of up to 7% next year
Chef Dean Banks is a well known foodie face in the area. Image: Dean Banks
EXCLUSIVE: Angus-born Fife chef Dean Banks says under-fire Gregg Wallace 'put people at ease'…
9
Richard Gadd
Richard Gadd hopes Wormit 'is happy for me' as he is named Scotland's most…
Ewen McKenzie
Firefighter knocked out Fife sex offender's teeth after highland games assault
Caoimhe Fisher in Wicked
Fife girl with role in Hollywood blockbuster Wicked moves to London to follow acting…
Liam Vincent Kilbride is being offered a new treatment he hopes will prolong his life. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife dad hopes new drug will help him live longer after incurable brain tumour…

Conversation