Man, 29, charged after ‘incident involving knife’ at Fife Co-op store

A 29-year-old man has been charged after an incident allegedly involving a knife at a Fife Co-op store.

Police were called to the shop on Lochleven Road in Lochore at around 10pm on Sunday.

No one was hurt during the incident and it has not been confirmed what was stolen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Sunday, officers were called following reports of theft and threatening behaviour at a premises on Lochleven Road, Lochore.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”

Men arrested after ‘trying car doors’ in Lochgelly

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two men have been charged after reports of people trying to open car doors in nearby Lochgelly early on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.35am on Monday, officers received a report of three men acting suspiciously in The Beeches area of Lochgelly.

“Two men, aged 25 and 26, have been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”