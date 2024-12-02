Woman, 58, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Arbroath

A 58-year-old woman has being taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in Arbroath.

Police were called to the incident at the Guthrie Port Roundabout at around 11.35am on Monday.

The incident occurred near the ongoing roadworks in the Angus town.

The severity of the woman’s injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.35am on Monday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian at the Guthrie Port Roundabout, Arbroath.

“The 58-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11:30am to attend an incident on Burnside Drive, Arbroath.

“An ambulance was dispatched and a female patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”