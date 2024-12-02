Woman, 58, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Woman, 58, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Arbroath

The pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

By Finn Nixon
Police and paramedics at the scene of the collision at Guthrie Port Roundabout in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid
Police and paramedics at the scene of the collision at Guthrie Port Roundabout in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid

A 58-year-old woman has being taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in Arbroath.

Police were called to the incident at the Guthrie Port Roundabout at around 11.35am on Monday.

The incident occurred near the ongoing roadworks in the Angus town.

The severity of the woman’s injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.35am on Monday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian at the Guthrie Port Roundabout, Arbroath.

“The 58-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11:30am to attend an incident on Burnside Drive, Arbroath.

“An ambulance was dispatched and a female patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Hydrogen fuel would be produced at the Arbroath plant. Image: Shutterstock
Arbroath hydrogen production plant plan revealed
The latest care inspections include Fernlea Care Home in Cardenden ,where residents were served reheated meals. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: Residents served reheated meals at Fife home and St Andrews nursery boss…
A council sub-committee approved the capital grants in private. Image: Graham and Sibbald
£600k levelling-up windfall for 8 Angus community projects – but council refuses to reveal…
3
Chef Dean Banks is a well known foodie face in the area. Image: Dean Banks
EXCLUSIVE: Angus-born Fife chef Dean Banks says under-fire Gregg Wallace 'put people at ease'…
10
Christmas magic in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Forfar fun in pictures at Christmas lights event
Emergency vehicles at Roods, Kirriemuir after a crash involving car and pedestrian
Pedestrian, 75, in hospital after car crash in Kirriemuir
The two managers stand at the bar holding drinks with safety covers on them.
Arbroath pub boss says 'horrible experience' of being spiked in Dundee inspired drink safety…
Picture of a police officer wearing a stab vest.
Missing man last seen in Arbroath traced 'safe and well'
Arbroath Christmas Lights switch-on and Christmas Market. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as Arbroath switches on for Christmas
Rescuers take Brechin residents to safety during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Cost revealed for Brechin report which warned flood defence capability had halved two years…
6

Conversation