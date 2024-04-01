Broughty Ferry mother-and-daughter business makes walnut handbags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry mother-and-daughter business makes walnut handbags

"We knew we could work together without killing each other," says co-founder of unique craft venture.

Suzie Law & Jen Gardiner, owners of crafting business All the Colour.
Suzie Law & Jen Gardiner, owners of crafting business All the Colour. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Terri Simpson

A mum and daughter in Dundee have been seeing colourful success in their unique crafting business, which produces items like handbags made out of walnut.

Susie Law and Jen Gardiner started their business All the Colour in late 2023.

With just the two of them, they have managed to become a dream team for crafting and laser-cutting in Broughty Ferry.

The pair work from home and sell things like tote bags, necklaces and jewellery.

Now they are looking to expand into night markets, which are events full of stalls, food and live music that take place in the evening.

Jen has shared her experience of building a successful business with her mum.

How and why did you start All the Colour?

For years, my mum and I had separately thought of starting a new venture. When I was younger, I would help mum out with her small craft and laser cutting business, so we already had all the tools, and we knew we could work together without killing each other!

Jen Gardiner creates one of the latest designs – a walnut handbag. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

In late 2023, I arrived back from five years travelling Australia, New Zealand and Asia. We decided to just go for it and starting All the Colour has been a dream come true.

It’s great getting to spend so much time together after me being away for so long.

How did you get to where you are today?

We have faith in what we do, and we really enjoy the process. We love designing and making our jewellery, bags, and craft tools, and equally, we enjoy helping others to realise their visions with our laser cutting services.

The laser-cutting service came about because so many small craft businesses were having to look abroad for things like keyrings or shapes for crafts.

We saw an opportunity to do something good for our local community, so now people can make these items at a similar price, work more closely to their own designs, and create much less of a carbon footprint.

Who helped you?

Our friends, family and partners have been very supportive, and we’ve had great help and advice from the likes of Jo Pudelko Jewellery.

Another person who has massively helped and encouraged us is Lauren Stewart of Darlin’ Breathwork. We’re currently collaborating with her on setting up a new local Night Market.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Be kind and take the time to enjoy the wee things.

What is your biggest mistake?

Buying two broken sewing machines in the last month! We’ll now learn from this mistake and not buy a third one.

What is your greatest achievement with All the Colour so far?

Probably our most affirming achievement so far is having our jewellery stocked in Pretty Fly, Broughty Ferry.

Suzie Law working in the All the Colour studio.
Suzie Law working in the All the Colour studio in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

They’re such a well-regarded wee shop and we are blessed to both sell with them and get their advice.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

We’re fortunate to work from home, which really keeps costs down. From the start, we’ve tried very hard to use up every bit of our materials and not waste anything.

We’re members of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), and they’re always fighting to continue support for small business start-ups like us.

Helping people with ADHD get diagnosis and support would also be really beneficial.

What do you still hope to achieve?

The first steps in our business plan were to introduce our own designs and establishing our laser-cutting services in Dundee, and this is now coming together nicely.

My favourite thing about living in Asia was going to night markets. I kept wishing there were more things like this back home, so that’s what we’re doing next.

We want to create an evening event that we would want to go to, so it’ll include craft stalls, live music, entertainment, food, and a bar.

Mum’s been saying for years she wants somewhere to go for a chat and a dance, and we think this is the perfect solution. Watch this space!

What do you do to relax?

I’m fairly active and love outdoor stuff, like climbing and kayaking. Mum says she’s more of a couch potato, but she’s definitely more adventurous at heart.

Jen Gardiner at work in the All the Colour studio in Broughty Ferry.
Jen Gardiner at work in the All the Colour studio in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

We love hanging out together, too, and really are more like friends than mother and daughter. Sometimes we need to remind ourselves to do things other than working on the business!

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

We were definitely glued to Pottery Throw Down, and we both have a guilty pleasure in watching Married at First Sight Australia.

What do you waste your money on?

We spend a lot on craft supplies, especially now that we have the excuse that “it’s for the business”. The opportunities are endless, and we just really enjoy making things.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Coffee! We’ve been trying a new nootropic coffee, with adaptogenic mushrooms including Lions Mane, in an attempt to give more focus to our ADHD brains.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I just dream of driving! I did my first ‘mock test’ at 18, but 13 years later I’m still going strong on the push bike. Mum has a Honda Jazz, but a personal chauffeur would be excellent.

Conversation