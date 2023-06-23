Friday court round-up — Dopey delivery driver and 86-year-old sex offender

A man has appeared in court in relation to a disturbance in Leven.

Peter Hunter is alleged to have threatened police during the incident at an address on Letham Terrace on June 21.

Armed police were reported to be in attendance prior to the 24-year-old’s arrest.

Hunter is alleged to have been armed with a hammer and knife and is said to have brandished them at officers.

He denied behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and a trial was set for later this year.

Bad Santa

A Fife paedophile who invited a “12-year-old girl” to sit on his lap while he dressed as Santa has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register. Neil Rawlinson, 69, believed he was speaking to a pre-teen but was actually messaging an adult from the group Forbidden Scotland.

Dopey delivery driver

A motorist caught at five times the legal limit for drug-driving was on his way to take groceries to a friend.

Radoslaw Psychowski was stopped as he drove along Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade.

Officers could smell cannabis and ordered the 47-year-old to take a drugs test.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said Psychowski had been working as a delivery driver but is seeking alternative work as he knew he would lose his licence.

Psychowski, of Lansbury Street, Kirkcaldy, admitted driving with 10 mics of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his system on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade on January 15 last year. The legal limit is 2 mics.

Not guilty pleas to driving without an MOT and possession of cannabis were accepted.

Psychowski was banned for 12 months and ordered to carry out 25 hours of unpaid work.

‘Hardest in Dundee’

A loudmouthed lout who called himself “the hardest c**t in Dundee” has been jailed for nine months and spitting on police officers. Self-styled hard man Jay Clark lashed out at officers as they tried to arrest him and said: “Do you know who I am?”

No extra time for swordsman

A man in prison for trying to murder a Fife rival in a brutal sword and dagger attack will not serve extra time behind bars after he was caught with an illegal SIM card.

Mark Wilson, who was jailed for attempted murder in 2018, was caught during a routine search of his cell at HMP Perth.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the city’s sheriff court guards found his prison-issued mobile behind at TV.

“It had been tampered with and the unauthorised device was found inside.”

Representing himself, Wilson, 41, said had the SIM to keep in touch with family.

He was jailed for four months but the sentence will run alongside his current jail time.

Wilson, who was jailed alongside Leanne Napier for their bloody assault on Scott Watson in Kirkcaldy, is not due to be released until 2032 at the earliest.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Wilson and Napier pounced on their victim after bursting into his flat, and slashing him with an 18-inch dagger.

Wilson then attempted to plunge a sword into his chest.

He was jailed for 12 years.

EIGHT-times limit

A shamed golf club boss was caught behind the wheel near a Perth school while more than EIGHT times the drink-drive limit in Perth. David Kearney failed a roadside breath test with a reading of 175 mics of alcohol per 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mics.

Golf club thug

A Dundee thug drove a debtor to an empty field near Arbroath before fracturing his jaw and battering him with a golf club.

Andrew Walls, 23, picked up Caleb Leach in his BMW and set off along the Arbirlot to Milton of Carmyllie road on Valentine’s Day last year.

Before swinging a punch at his victim, Walls asked Mr Leach if he was “going to fight back”.

After knocking him to the ground, he took a golf club from the boot of his car and beat his victim’s legs, before driving off.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Mr Leach walked back in the direction of Arbroath and was eventually picked up by a passer-by.

He had suffered a fractured jaw, which required pins and gave him eating difficulties for three months.

He had a dent on his right shin.

Walls, of Strathmartine Road, admitted assault at an undisclosed location, on the B9127 on February 14 2022 and sentence was deferred.

Monkeying around

An Alyth woman swung her arms and made monkeys noises towards her neighbour, before threatening to kill her, a court has heard. Suzanne Milne shouted abuse at her next-door rival from an upstairs window in what was described as a long-running “tit for tat” dispute.

Octogenarian sex offender

An 86-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman in a Fife town has been put on the Sex Offenders Register.

James Flaherty previously pled guilty to touching the woman on the bottom and pressing his body into her on an occasion between November 5 and November 11 2021.

Flaherty, of Main Street in Cardenden, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him: “I have no doubt that finding yourself in court at the age you are is a very distressing experience for you.

“I will follow the report recommendation and will impose a CPO (community payback order) for a period of 12 months with supervision”.

The sheriff also placed Flaherty on the Sex Offenders Register for 12 months.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.