Friday court round-up — Dopey delivery driver and 86-year-old sex offender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Dopey delivery driver and 86-year-old sex offender

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man has appeared in court in relation to a disturbance in Leven.

Peter Hunter is alleged to have threatened police during the incident at an address on Letham Terrace on June 21.

Armed police were reported to be in attendance prior to the 24-year-old’s arrest.

Hunter is alleged to have been armed with a hammer and knife and is said to have brandished them at officers.

He denied behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and a trial was set for later this year.

Bad Santa

A Fife paedophile who invited a “12-year-old girl” to sit on his lap while he dressed as Santa has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register. Neil Rawlinson, 69, believed he was speaking to a pre-teen but was actually messaging an adult from the group Forbidden Scotland.

Neil Rawlinson
The court heard about Neil Rawlinson’s dirty ‘Santa’ chat.

Dopey delivery driver

A motorist caught at five times the legal limit for drug-driving was on his way to take groceries to a friend.

Radoslaw Psychowski was stopped as he drove along Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade.

Officers could smell cannabis and ordered the 47-year-old to take a drugs test.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said Psychowski had been working as a delivery driver but is seeking alternative work as he knew he would lose his licence.

Psychowski, of Lansbury Street, Kirkcaldy, admitted driving with 10 mics of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his system on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade on January 15 last year. The legal limit is 2 mics.

Not guilty pleas to driving without an MOT and possession of cannabis were accepted.

Psychowski was banned for 12 months and ordered to carry out 25 hours of unpaid work.

‘Hardest in Dundee’

A loudmouthed lout who called himself “the hardest c**t in Dundee” has been jailed for nine months and spitting on police officers. Self-styled hard man Jay Clark lashed out at officers as they tried to arrest him and said: “Do you know who I am?”

Jay Clark, Dundee Sheriff Court
Jay Clark was jailed when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

No extra time for swordsman

A man in prison for trying to murder a Fife rival in a brutal sword and dagger attack will not serve extra time behind bars after he was caught with an illegal SIM card.

Mark Wilson, who was jailed for attempted murder in 2018, was caught during a routine search of his cell at HMP Perth.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the city’s sheriff court guards found his prison-issued mobile behind at TV.

“It had been tampered with and the unauthorised device was found inside.”

HMP Perth
The SIM was found in the cell in HMP Perth.

Representing himself, Wilson, 41, said had the SIM to keep in touch with family.

He was jailed for four months but the sentence will run alongside his current jail time.

Wilson, who was jailed alongside Leanne Napier for their bloody assault on Scott Watson in Kirkcaldy, is not due to be released until 2032 at the earliest.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Wilson and Napier pounced on their victim after bursting into his flat, and slashing him with an 18-inch dagger.

Wilson then attempted to plunge a sword into his chest.

He was jailed for 12 years.

EIGHT-times limit

A shamed golf club boss was caught behind the wheel near a Perth school while more than EIGHT times the drink-drive limit in Perth. David Kearney failed a roadside breath test with a reading of 175 mics of alcohol per 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mics.

David Kearney and the police picture of his high reading.
Police highlighted the astonishing reading returned by drink-driver David Kearney.

Golf club thug

A Dundee thug drove a debtor to an empty field near Arbroath before fracturing his jaw and battering him with a golf club.

Andrew Walls, 23, picked up Caleb Leach in his BMW and set off along the Arbirlot to Milton of Carmyllie road on Valentine’s Day last year.

Before swinging a punch at his victim, Walls asked Mr Leach if he was “going to fight back”.

After knocking him to the ground, he took a golf club from the boot of his car and beat his victim’s legs, before driving off.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Mr Leach walked back in the direction of Arbroath and was eventually picked up by a passer-by.

He had suffered a fractured jaw, which required pins and gave him eating difficulties for three months.

He had a dent on his right shin.

Walls, of Strathmartine Road, admitted assault at an undisclosed location, on the B9127 on February 14 2022 and sentence was deferred.

Monkeying around

An Alyth woman swung her arms and made monkeys noises towards her neighbour, before threatening to kill her, a court has heard. Suzanne Milne shouted abuse at her next-door rival from an upstairs window in what was described as a long-running “tit for tat” dispute.

Suzanne Milne at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suzanne Milne pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court.

Octogenarian sex offender

An 86-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman in a Fife town has been put on the Sex Offenders Register.

James Flaherty previously pled guilty to touching the woman on the bottom and pressing his body into her on an occasion between November 5 and November 11 2021.

Flaherty, of Main Street in Cardenden, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him: “I have no doubt that finding yourself in court at the age you are is a very distressing experience for you.

“I will follow the report recommendation and will impose a CPO (community payback order) for a period of 12 months with supervision”.

The sheriff also placed Flaherty on the Sex Offenders Register for 12 months.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

CR0043677, Neil Henderson, Leslie. Police Incident Paterson Park Leslie. Picture Shows: Police have taped off the road at a section of Paterson Park in Leslie where there has been an incident that is being investigated. Friday 23rd June 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
22-year-old in hospital as two men arrested after Fife street fight
Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have joined Forfar Athletic FC from Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United kids Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have 'very bright futures' as duo…
Tory MSP Stephen Kerr to fight for new North Tayside seat at next Westminster…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Humza Yousaf's independence convention comes to Dundee
Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer
A ScotRail train.
Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch
Highland dancers enjoy Ceres Highland Games
5,000 spectators expected at this weekend's Ceres Highland Games
Montrose chairman John Crawford
Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women's success…
Honda X-ADV Motorcycle valued at around £11,000 was among the items stolen.
High-value motorcycle and e-bike stolen in Kirkcaldy raid
New Raith Rovers star Keith Watson.
Raith Rovers snap up ex-Dundee United and St Johnstone defender Keith Watson